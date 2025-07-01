Trump proposes 'temporary pass' for long-time undocumented workers in farming, hospitality

Amid escalating immigration enforcement and business backlash, President Donald Trump has said his administration is drafting a temporary pass system for undocumented workers in agriculture and hospitality sectors hit hard by labour shortages. The plan would give farmers limited oversight while maintaining Trump’s broader push to deport illegal immigrants.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump acknowledged that recent immigration raids have disrupted long-established workforces, particularly on farms. “When we go into a farm and we take away people that have been working there for 15 and 20 years, who were good, who possibly came in incorrectly… you end up destroying a farmer because you took all the people away,” he said.

Despite standing firm on enforcement, Trump signalled flexibility for industries dependent on immigrant labour. “I don’t back away. What I do have, I cherish our farmers,” he said, adding, “We’re going to do something for farmers where we can let the farmer sort of be in charge. The farmer knows he’s not going to hire a murderer.”

The proposed solution, still in development, would involve a temporary pass system allowing workers to stay if they pay taxes and meet certain conditions. “We’re working on it right now… some kind of a temporary pass, where people pay taxes, where the farmer can have a little control as opposed to you walk in and take everybody away,” Trump said.

He positioned the move as a balance between security and economic stability. “I’m the strongest immigration guy that there’s ever been, but I’m also the strongest farmer guy that there’s ever been,” he said.

Earlier this month, Trump voiced similar concerns on Truth Social, writing, “Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace.”

He blamed the Biden administration’s approach for current labor market disruptions: “In many cases the Criminals allowed into our Country by the VERY Stupid Biden Open Borders Policy are applying for those jobs. This is not good. We must protect our Farmers, but get the CRIMINALS OUT OF THE USA. Changes are coming!”

The comments come amid a broader crackdown led by the Department of Homeland Security, targeting undocumented immigrants with criminal records and offering $1,000 and free return travel for others who agree to voluntary departure.