Turkey golden visa: Citizenship via $500,000 investment, visa-free travel to 100+ destinations

Turkey’s Citizenship by Investment Program, commonly referred to as the country’s “golden visa,” has become a key pathway for foreign investors seeking fast-track citizenship and greater global mobility. Launched in January 2017, the program was designed to draw foreign direct investment into Turkey’s real estate and financial sectors, while strengthening its position as a strategic economic hub bridging Europe and Asia, according to Henley & Partners.

With Istanbul straddling the Bosphorus Strait, Turkey offers investors access to a transcontinental nation that has long held geostrategic importance between Europe, Western Asia, and the Middle East.

Benefits of the program

Successful applicants gain visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to more than 110 destinations, including Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Full citizenship is granted to the applicant as well as included family members, with the added advantage of eligibility for an E-2 Investor Visa in the United States after three years of domicile in Turkey.

Citizenship offers access to a country with a mild Mediterranean climate, modern infrastructure, and a high standard of living. For investors, Turkey’s role as a stable financial and political hub adds weight to its long-term appeal.

Investment requirements

To qualify, applicants must meet at least one of the following thresholds:

Acquire real estate valued at a minimum of USD 400,000

Invest at least USD 500,000 in fixed capital contributions

Deposit USD 500,000 into a Turkish bank account

Commit USD 500,000 into government bonds

Place USD 500,000 into a real estate investment fund or venture capital fund

Contribute USD 500,000 to a private pension system for at least three years

Create jobs for at least 50 people, certified by the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services

Applicants may include their spouse, dependent children under 18, and children of any age with disabilities.

Application process

Once an investment route is chosen, the applicant applies for a residence permit on behalf of the family. Opening a Turkish bank account is a required step, and contributions must be made in Turkish lira, equivalent to the USD threshold.

Application documents, including translations and certifications, are then submitted. Applicants must travel to Turkey to provide biometric data, after which citizenship is issued and a passport can be obtained.

Authorities note that Turkish gift and inheritance taxes apply to worldwide assets held by citizens, and professional legal advice is recommended.

The program’s rise mirrors similar golden visa schemes across Europe and the Middle East, as governments look to attract foreign capital through residency and citizenship incentives. With its unique geographic positioning and competitive investment thresholds, Turkey continues to position itself as a bridge economy for investors seeking access to multiple markets.