UAE relaxes visa-on-arrival rules for Indian nationals with visas from 6 more countries; check the list here

Eliminating the requirement for pre-approved visas for many, the UAE has further simplified entry requirements by allowing visa-on-arrival for Indian passport holders who have residency permits from six more countries. The update makes travel to the UAE even more accessible.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) confirmed the expansion, emphasizing its goal of strengthening travel and business relations between India and the UAE.

Who are eligible

The facility will apply to those with valid visas, residence permits or Green Cards from any of the following countries -- Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea.

Previously, visa-on-arrival was applicable only for Indian travellers with a valid US, UK or EU visa or residence permit. Individuals from the eligible countries will receive the visa on arrival in the UAE.

Additional criteria

Their passports should be valid for at least six months. Travellers should also pay the fees applicable as per the UAE regulations. The entry visa fee for a 14-day stay is Dh100, with an option to extend for an additional 14 days at a cost of Dh250. Additionally, a 60-day visa is available for Dh250.

Here's how you can avail UAE's visa-on-arrival

Fly to the UAE, show the valid Indian passport and residency permit from one of the eligible countries, and get the visa stamped on arrival at any UAE entry point, including Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central. You're good to go.

