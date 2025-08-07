UK expands anti-visa fraud campaign in Punjab, Haryana with chatbot and village outreach

The British High Commission is ramping up efforts to counter visa scams in India by expanding its ‘Visa Fraud Ton Bacho’ campaign across Punjab and Haryana, in collaboration with Indian authorities and local partners. The awareness drive, originally launched in February 2024, focuses on warning Indian citizens about the physical, financial, and emotional risks of falling victim to visa fraud and irregular migration.

Building on positive public response, the campaign will now extend deeper into rural areas of both states, combining digital tools, local engagement, and trusted community networks to spread awareness.

“We are pleased to be continuing our ‘Visa Fraud Ton Bacho’ campaign in Punjab, making it more accessible with the launch of our WhatsApp chatbot QR code,” said Daniel Sherry, Political Counsellor at the British High Commission. “Working with partners in Chandigarh and Punjab, and with the Government of India, we will continue to protect those vulnerable to visa fraud.”

A new QR code-enabled WhatsApp chatbot, launched this week, now offers users easy access to official UK guidance in Punjabi, including ways to identify scam tactics and find safe, legal routes to the UK.

Information materials will also be shared with local authorities and stakeholder organisations, creating a network of partners to tackle fraud more effectively.

“Our mission is clear: to protect innocent people from visa fraud,” said Amandeep Grewal, Deputy Head of Mission, Chandigarh. “As we expand this campaign across Punjab and Haryana, we will continue raising awareness and promoting safe, legal travel to the UK.”

The campaign’s earlier phases included village-level programmes and social media outreach across Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Chandigarh, combining posters and direct community engagement. Special attention was given to involving village elders and women, who often serve as key decision-makers and influencers in rural communities.

With this expanded push, the UK aims to empower individuals with accurate information, reduce exploitation by fraudulent agents, and reinforce legal migration pathways for Indian citizens seeking opportunities abroad.

(With PTI inputs)