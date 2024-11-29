UK sees 20% decline in immigrants, Indians remain largest group in work, study visa categories

The United Kingdom has experienced a significant 20% decrease in long-term net immigration, according to provisional estimates released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The number of immigrants dropped from 906,000 in the year ending June 2023 to 728,000 by June 2024. Notably, Indian nationals have emerged as the largest group of non-EU migrants, accounting for 240,000 long-term arrivals, with significant representation in both work and study visa categories.

Related Articles

Despite the decline, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed dissatisfaction with the previous year's immigration figures, pledging to implement stricter immigration measures. He attributed the high number of arrivals to the policies of the former Conservative government, labelling their approach as an "open borders experiment" that resulted in an "incredible legacy failure."

"Time and again, the Conservative Party promised they would get the numbers down. Time and again, they failed. This isn’t just bad luck or a global trend—it’s a different order of failure. This happened by design, not accident,” Starmer stated.

In response, former Conservative ministers defended their record, pointing to the recent 20% drop in migration as evidence of their efforts. The ONS data indicates that while net migration has decreased, the scale of the previous year's figures remains a significant concern.

Dominance of Indian migrants

The ONS report highlights that Indians continue to dominate non-EU migration, leading in both work-related (116,000) and study-related (127,000) categories. The popularity of the UK among Indian students, particularly for postgraduate studies, remains strong, with 81% of Indian visa holders pursuing master's degrees. This trend has been bolstered by the Graduate Route visa, introduced in 2021, which allows international students to remain in the UK for up to two years after completing their studies.

The report also noted that Indian, Nigerian, and Zimbabwean migrants tend to have lower rates of early departures compared to other nationalities, such as Chinese students, who show higher rates of leaving before completing a year.

Stricter immigration controls ahead

Starmer's government plans to address the factors contributing to high immigration levels without imposing an arbitrary cap. He emphasised the need for significant reductions in immigration and a crackdown on employers who violate visa regulations.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship Seema Malhotra announced plans for tougher penalties against employers who breach visa rules, stating, “We committed in our manifesto to ensure those who abuse our immigration system face the strongest possible consequences.” Under the new regulations, employers found in violation will face sanctions for at least two years and must cover all costs associated with hiring foreign workers.

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman defended the Conservative record, asserting that the 20% drop in immigration was a result of policy changes implemented in May 2023. However, opposition leader Kemi Badenoch acknowledged past mistakes, stating, “It is right that I accept responsibility and say truthfully we got it wrong.”