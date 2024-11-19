Indian students surpass Chinese peers as largest international cohort in US, first time in 15 years

In a major shift, Indian students have officially surpassed Chinese students as the largest cohort of international students in the United States. This milestone was highlighted in the latest Open Doors 2024 report released on Monday.

For the 2023-24 academic year, there were 331,602 Indian students in the US, making up 29.4% of the total international student population of 1,110,000. This also marks an increase from 25.4% the previous year. In contrast, the number of Chinese students has declined to 277,398, which now accounts for 24.6% of the international student body, down from 27.4% in the prior year.

This decline in Chinese student enrollment represents the lowest number since the 2013-14 academic year when the figure was 274,439. In stark contrast, the number of Indian students has more than tripled since 2009, when there were just 104,897 Indian students in the U.S.

A closer look at enrollment trends

The data reveals a clear upward trajectory for Indian students, particularly since enrollment began to rise significantly in the 2014-15 academic year. In the last decade, the number of Indian students has surged, with a notable increase of 35% from 2021-22 to 2022-23 alone. By comparison, the number of Chinese students has experienced a downturn, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions and changing preferences among students.

Growth of Indian Students: The substantial growth in Indian students after 2014 indicates a potential shift in educational preferences, possibly influenced by factors such as changes in U.S. immigration policy, perceptions of American education, or increased competitiveness in Indian higher education. Decline of Chinese Students: The decline in Chinese student enrollment, particularly after 2019-20, could be attributed to various factors, including geopolitical tensions, COVID-19 pandemic impacts, or the emergence of alternative education destinations. Comparison and Ratios: In 2009-10, there were approximately 82% as many Indian students as Chinese students.

Together, Indian and Chinese students now comprise 54% of the total international student population in the US, up from 52.8% the previous year. Other leading countries contributing to this demographic include South Korea, Canada, and Taiwan, with South Korea sending 43,149 students, Canada 28,998, and Taiwan 23,157.

Insights into academic preferences

The Open Doors report also sheds light on the academic preferences of these students. Among Indian students, 196,000—or 59% of the total—are enrolled in postgraduate programs, reflecting an 18% increase from the previous year. Undergraduate enrollment has also risen by 13%.

Conversely, the number of Chinese postgraduate students has decreased by 2.58%, while undergraduate enrollment dropped by 12.75% compared to the previous year.

In terms of fields of study, Mathematics and Computer Science remain the most popular among Indian students, with 42.9% pursuing degrees in these areas, up from 41.2% the previous year. Engineering, once the most sought-after field, has seen a decline; only 24.5% of Indian students are now enrolled in engineering programs, down from 26.9% in 2022-23.