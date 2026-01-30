UK to criminalise fake visa sponsorship, targets 'mushrooming' job scams

The UK government will roll out a new criminal offence next week aimed at online advertisements that promote fake visa sponsorships, stepping up its crackdown on fraud around the skilled worker route, news agency PTI reported.

The move follows an undercover investigation by The Times, which alleged that sham job offers were openly sold on the internet to help migrants obtain skilled-worker visas through false certificates of sponsorship. The report claimed unregulated agents were marketing sponsorship documents tied to jobs that did not exist.

Advertisement

From next week, advertising the sale of fraudulent visa sponsorships will become a standalone criminal offence. A Home Office spokesperson said those found guilty could face unlimited fines, with enforcement teams expected to investigate such cases alongside related offences, including illegal working.

"Next week, it becomes a standalone criminal offence to advertise the selling of false visa sponsorships through online adverts, thanks to laws brought in by this government," the spokesperson said. "We have no tolerance for fraudsters exploiting our immigration system."

According to PTI, the government has argued that while selling fake sponsorships is already illegal, the new offence is designed to close gaps that have allowed the practice to spread online.

The Times said its reporters spent four months undercover and spoke to 26 agents and company representatives, documenting more than 250 cases of fake jobs being offered across industries ranging from hospitality and logistics to social care, IT, finance, marketing and graphic design. The investigation alleged that agents were offering certificates issued by Home Office-approved sponsors even though no real work was available.

Advertisement

The report also flagged transactions involving thousands of pounds that were allegedly routed through accounts to create the appearance that salary thresholds had been met, money that, in reality, existed only briefly on paper.

The skilled worker visa scheme was launched in 2020 and expanded later to ease labour shortages, including in social care. However, PTI said tighter rules in recent years, higher salary thresholds, restrictions on care worker visas and the removal of over 100 medium-skilled roles have been blamed for fuelling a black market for migrants chasing long-term status.

(With inputs from PTI)