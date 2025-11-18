UK asylum-system overhaul: Nation to impose US-style visa bans on countries over non-compliance

The British government is preparing to impose visa bans on countries that refuse to take back migrants who enter the U.K. without authorisation, as reported by Politico. This is part of sweeping reforms to the nation’s asylum system, which will also make refugee status temporary and require claimants to wait 20 years before applying for permanent settlement.

Shabana Mahmood, Britain’s chief interior minister, announced these changes on Monday, which also include barring entry to individuals from Angola, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo if their governments do not cooperate in the return of migrants and foreign criminals deemed ineligible to stay in the U.K.

These three countries have collectively refused to accept over 4,000 unauthorised immigrants and foreign criminals from Britain. They will have one month to start cooperating with the government, after which a series of escalating penalties will be imposed. These will include the removal of fast-track visa services for diplomats and VIPs, culminating in a complete visa ban for citizens of these countries.

“We play by the rules in Britain,” said Mahmood. “When I said there would be penalties for countries that do not take back criminals and illegal immigrants, I meant it. My message to foreign governments today is clear: Accept the return of your citizens or lose the privilege of entering our country.”

Today, I have set out the most sweeping changes to the asylum system in a generation.



We must restore order and control to our borders.



So we can continue to offer sanctuary to those fleeing danger. pic.twitter.com/VFVBBR0d9q — Shabana Mahmood MP (@ShabanaMahmood) November 17, 2025

This hardline approach echoes measures imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump during his first term, when he introduced similar penalties for some African and Asian nations.

Meanwhile, British Border Security Minister Alex Norris was reluctant to rule out India from facing similar penalties despite the recently struck free-trade agreement between the two countries. “We are looking at all of our agreements with every country,” Norris told Times Radio. “If we do not think we’re getting that right engagement, that right commitment, then of course, we reserve all opportunities to escalate that.”