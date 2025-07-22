UK visa overhaul today: Tighter visa rules, skilled job list shrinks, care workers cut off

The UK government on Monday began enforcing the first phase of its 2025 immigration reforms, part of a broader strategy outlined in the white paper titled “Restoring control over the immigration system.” The measures include restricting sponsorship for certain jobs and ending international recruitment for care workers.

The white paper, published on May 12, signals the government’s intent to tighten immigration norms and lower net migration. While the paper itself does not alter immigration law, several key proposals are now being implemented through official rule changes.

What changes take effect from July 22:

The skilled worker occupation list has been reduced. From today, UK employers can no longer sponsor overseas workers for medium-skilled jobs (classified as RQF levels 3–5), unless those roles are specifically exempted by the Migration Advisory Committee.

The care sector will be closed to international recruitment under the Skilled Worker route. Employers will not be permitted to hire foreign care workers going forward. Existing sponsored care workers will not be affected.

These changes are part of the government's broader push to prioritise domestic labour and restructure long-term immigration pathways.

Further proposals under consultation:

The white paper also outlines additional proposals still under review. These include:

A new “earned settlement” pathway that could allow migrants contributing significantly to the UK economy and society to qualify earlier under a revised points-based system.

A levy on international student fees, subject to parliamentary approval.

A shortened Graduate visa duration, down from two years to 18 months.

Stricter English language requirements, including for dependents of visa holders.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told Parliament:

“We will set out further details of the earned settlement and citizenship reforms later this year, and we will consult on them. There will be plenty of opportunity for people to comment on and consider the detail.”

Who may be exempt:

Exemptions from the proposed ten-year ILR wait are likely for:

Partners of British citizens

Victims of domestic abuse

EU nationals covered by the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement

The government has not confirmed whether other categories, such as those on the Hong Kong BN(O) visa, will remain on a five-year track.

Impact on current residents:

The white paper’s technical annexe suggests the new settlement rules may apply to existing visa holders. However, no final decision has been made. Media reports indicate transitional arrangements could be introduced for those nearing their settlement eligibility.

Parliamentary role limited:

Most rule changes, including job list revisions and visa conditions, are being introduced through statutory instruments and changes to the immigration rules. These do not require a parliamentary vote unless formally challenged within 40 days. Only proposals like the student fee levy or changes to citizenship law require full legislation.