US April Visa Bulletin 2026: Major advances in family, employment-based Green Card timelines for India; Details here

The April 2026 US Visa Bulletin delivered rare forward movement for Indian green card applicants, bringing advances across both employment-based and family-sponsored categories after months of slow progress.

Released by the US Department of State, the bulletin shows multiple shifts in Final Action Dates and Dates for Filing for India, with no retrogression recorded. The changes suggest that the immigration system is gradually processing older applications, offering a limited but meaningful opening for thousands waiting in the long green card backlog.

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This contrasts with earlier bulletins in 2026, when categories remained largely frozen, and movement was limited.

Employment-based green cards: forward movement returns

For Indian professionals working in the United States, the April bulletin brings fresh momentum in several employment-based categories.

Employment-based Final Action Dates – India (April 2026)

Category March 2026 April 2026 1st 01Mar23 01Apr23 2nd 15Sep13 15Jul14 3rd 15Nov13 15Nov13 Other Workers 15Nov13 15Nov13 4th 15Jul21 15Jul22 Certain Religious Workers 15Jul21 15Jul22 5th Unreserved 01May22 01May22

The most notable movement appears in EB-2, where the final action date has jumped to July 15, 2014, representing nearly a ten-month advance from the earlier position.

Immigration lawyer Rahul Reddy described the shift as a meaningful signal for applicants on his website, Reddy Neuman Brown PC. “This is not just incremental movement. This is real progress,” Reddy noted.

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For many professionals waiting in the backlog, the advancement may translate into new filing opportunities. “If your priority date is before January 15, 2015, and USCIS allows the use of the Dates for Filing chart, you may now be eligible to file your I-485. That means access to EAD, Advance Parole, and job flexibility, which are major benefits for thousands of Indian professionals stuck in the backlog.”

He added that forward movement in final action dates also indicates that immigration authorities are processing older cases. “For those waiting on approvals, the forward movement in Final Action Dates signals that USCIS is actively clearing older cases. This is often a leading indicator of more movement in upcoming months,” Reddy explained.

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Filing dates: a window opens for more applicants

The April bulletin also shows movement in Dates for Filing, which determine when applicants can submit adjustment-of-status paperwork.

Employment-based Dates for Filing – India (April 2026)

Category March 2026 (India) April 2026 (India) 1st 01Dec23 01Dec23 2nd 1Nov14 15Jan15 3rd 15Aug14 15Jan15 Other Workers 15Aug14 15Jan15 4th 1Jan23 1Jan23 Certain Religious Workers 1Jan23 1Jan23 5th Unreserved 01May24 01May24

Though the shift is only a few months, immigration experts say such progress has been rare in recent years. Filing eligibility often allows applicants to obtain interim benefits while waiting for final approvals.

Family-sponsored categories also move ahead

Unlike earlier months when family-sponsored categories were largely stagnant, the April bulletin shows several advances for Indian applicants.

Family-sponsored Final Action Dates – India (April 2026)

F1 (unmarried adult children of US citizens): May 1, 2017 (advanced from November 8, 2016)

F2A (spouses and children of permanent residents): February 1, 2024 (unchanged)

F2B (unmarried adult children of residents): May 22, 2017 (advanced from December 1, 2016)

F3 (married children of US citizens): December 22, 2011 (advanced from September 8, 2011)

F4 (siblings of US citizens): November 1, 2006 (unchanged)

Family-sponsored Dates for Filing – India (April 2026)

F1: March 1, 2018

F2A: Current Advertisement

F2B: August 8, 2017

F3: November 22, 2012

F4: December 15, 2006

One notable shift is the F2A filing category becoming current, allowing eligible applicants to submit paperwork without waiting for a priority date.

Reading the April 2026 visa bulletin as an Indian applicant

March’s bulletin sharpens the contrast between employment and family pathways:

Employment-based categories are advancing again, particularly EB-2, EB-4 and filing timelines, with the Religious Workers category reopening after being unavailable.

Family-based categories remain structurally stalled, with only a modest procedural gain in F2A filing dates and no movement in final approvals.