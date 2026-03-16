400-year prison risk: Indian-origin Savani brothers convicted in US visa and healthcare fraud

Two Indian-origin brothers from Pennsylvania have been found guilty in a wide-ranging racketeering conspiracy involving visa fraud, healthcare fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said on Monday.

Also read: 'At least three more weeks of war': Israel lays out plans as strikes hit Iran

Advertisement

Bhaskar Savani, 60, and Arun Savani, 58, were convicted after prosecutors said they built a complex criminal enterprise that generated millions of dollars through multiple fraud schemes operating across several states.

Also read: 'Release tankers, send medicines': Iran's conditions to India for safe passage through Hormuz

Brothers Bhaskar and Arun Savani, who ran a visa fraud scheme and built a multimillion-dollar criminal enterprise, face prison sentences of over 400 years after their convictions this month thanks to a multiagency investigation that included ICE @HSI_HQ.



The Savani brothers:… pic.twitter.com/RMF39TZSW3 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 16, 2026

The ICE said the brothers ran a long-running operation that exploited foreign workers and defrauded public healthcare programs. "Brothers Bhaskar and Arun Savani, who ran a visa fraud scheme and built a multimillion-dollar criminal enterprise, face prison sentences of over 400 years after their convictions this month thanks to a multiagency investigation that included Homeland Security Investigations."

Advertisement

The agency outlined several schemes tied to the enterprise.

The Savani brothers:

— Filed false H-1B visa applications and petitions to exploit foreign workers who were dependent on the Savani Group

— Defrauded Medicaid of more than $30M

— Conspired to place prototype dental implants not cleared by the FDA in human patients without their consent

— Laundered money through a complex web of Savani Group corporate entities’ bank accounts

— Fraudulently claimed personal expenses as business expenses and failed to pay taxes

Charges and convictions

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Dr Bhaskar Savani, a dentist by training, was convicted of multiple offenses, including racketeering conspiracy, visa fraud, obstruction of justice, healthcare fraud, money laundering, and tax-related charges.

Advertisement

Arun Savani, who prosecutors said controlled the finances of the enterprise, was convicted of similar charges tied to the alleged schemes.

Prosecutors said the brothers created a network of businesses known as the Savani Group, which was used to conduct several fraud operations. One scheme involved filing false H-1B visa petitions with the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to recruit foreign nationals — many of them from India — who were dependent on the company and allegedly required to pay kickbacks.

Another involved fraudulently obtaining Medicaid contracts and billing the program through nominee-owned dental practices after the Savani Group had been terminated from Medicaid insurance contracts.

Authorities said the enterprise defrauded Medicaid of more than $30 million. Prosecutors also alleged that the group submitted claims using another dentist's National Provider Identifier on dates when the dentist was outside the United States and billed for procedures performed by uncredentialed dentists.

Investigators further said proceeds from the healthcare fraud scheme were moved through multiple corporate accounts controlled by the Savani Group in order to conceal the funds.

Sentencing scheduled for July

The two brothers are scheduled to be sentenced in July 2026. Bhaskar Savani faces a statutory maximum sentence of 420 years in prison, while Arun Savani faces a maximum of 415 years, along with financial penalties. Another defendant, Aleksandra Radomiak, also faces potential imprisonment of up to 40 years and fines.



