US ICE issues new warning on 'Self-Deportation' for illegal immigrants

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued a new fact sheet on how foreigners residing in the US illegally can self-deport, even if no order is issued against them.

In a post on X, the ICE wrote, "If you have no criminal record and no removal order, you may be a good candidate for self-deportation."

In the fact sheet, it mentioned how the illegal immigrants should not wait for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to come and arrest them.

What is Self-Deportation?

Explaining the correct meaning the Enforcement wrote, "Self-deportation is the act of leaving the U.S. on your own initiative when you're illegally present."

Now, a person who resides in the US for any time period, from even an hour to a month or even 50 years, without being officially admitted into the country, or after their stay expires, is considered "Illegally Present."

How to self-deport?

According to US ICE, here are the steps to self-deport:

1. Download the CBP Home Mobile App



2 Select your language



3. Fill out the required information and submit a current self-photo



4. If applicable, add additional family members



5. Submit to CBP Home

What will happen if you don't self-report?

If you don’t leave voluntarily, it’s not a matter of whether ICE will locate you, but when. Thousands of federal law enforcement personnel are collaborating to locate individuals who are illegally present. ICE may detain you in a facility while your case is processed. Some detainees remain in custody for extended periods, potentially months. If ICE orders removal, you may be barred from returning to the United States, even for a short visit.

New social media rules

Meanwhile, a new US State Department rule mandating social-media visibility for H-1B workers and their H-4 dependents has sparked widespread concern within Indian immigrant communities, which constitute a substantial share of the nation’s high-skilled visa holders.

Effective December 15, the policy aims to enable visa officials to review public posts on platforms such as X, Instagram, and LinkedIn during vetting, raising concerns among immigration lawyers that even routine remarks or resume details could invite extra scrutiny.