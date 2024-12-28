US issues over 1 mn non-immigrant visas to Indians, aims to establish H-1B renewal process; Other plans for 2025 here

The US mission in India announced on Friday that it has issued more than one million nonimmigrant visas for the second year in a row, including a record number of visitor visas, highlighting the significant demand among Indians for travel to the United States.

In addition to the surge in visitor visas, the US State Department is planning to formally establish a US-based H-1B visa renewal program in 2025, which is expected to benefit a large number of Indian workers.

The embassy reported that the number of Indian visitors to the US had increased fivefold over the past four years, with over two million Indians travelling to the country in the first 11 months of 2024- an increase of 26 per cent compared to the same period in 2023. Currently, more than five million Indians hold nonimmigrant visas to the US, with the mission issuing thousands more each day.

"The US mission to India issued more than one million nonimmigrant visas for the second year in a row, including a record number of visitor visas, underscoring the huge demand of Indians for travel to the United States for tourism, business, and education," the embassy stated.

This year, the State Department successfully completed a pilot program allowing many specialty occupation workers from India to renew their H-1B visas without leaving the US. The embassy noted that this pilot program streamlined the process for thousands of applicants and is paving the way for a formal renewal program in 2025.

Family reunification visas

Additionally, the US mission issued tens of thousands of immigrant visas, facilitating family reunification and the migration of skilled professionals. These immigrant visa holders gained permanent residency upon arrival, contributing to the vibrant Indian diaspora in the US.

The mission also provided over 24,000 passports and various consular services to American citizens residing or travelling in India. A new version of the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) was launched in 2024, enhancing communication and safety alerts for American citizens during emergencies.

The embassy highlighted an increase in the processing of interview waiver-eligible nonimmigrant visa applications, making it faster and easier for Indians to renew their visas. "By streamlining operations and utilising global consular resources, the US mission has been able to redirect its resources to focus on in-person interviews, reducing wait times for all applicants," it said.

US visa for students

In terms of student visas, more Indian students than ever before received US student visas in 2024, with India becoming the largest source of international students for the first time since the 2008/2009 academic year. Over 331,000 Indian students are currently studying in the US, with nearly 200,000 pursuing graduate studies—a 19 percent increase from the previous year.

Good news for exchange visitors

The embassy also noted that many exchange visitors can now remain in the US for two years after completing their programs, providing them with greater opportunities for career and educational advancement. The removal of India from the Exchange Visitors Skills List has granted more flexibility to Indian J-1 nonimmigrant visa holders.

The US mission reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and delivering exceptional consular services, stating, "These achievements over the past year are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Mission's staff and the enduring partnership between the United States and India."

(With PTI inputs)