US July Visa Bulletin 2025: Something in pack for all Indians; These family, EB categories inch closer to Green Card

The U.S. Department of State’s July 2025 Visa Bulletin brings uniform forward movement in India’s immigrant-visa cut-offs, building on June’s modest advances. According to the latest update, July’s Visa Bulletin brings further advances in India’s immigrant-visa cut-off dates, building on modest gains seen in June.
Final action dates for both family- and employment-based categories have uniformly moved forward, reflecting a gradual easing of backlogs for Indian applicants.
In the family-sponsored preference classes, the most dramatic shift was in the F2A category (spouses and children of permanent residents), which leapt from a January 1, 2022, cutoff in June to September 1, 2022, in July, a gain of eight months. Other categories recorded smaller but meaningful progress:
Family-sponsored: Final action dates (India)
|
Category
|
June ’25
|
July ’25
|
Change
|
F1
|
08 Jun 16
|
15 Jul 16
|
+37 days
|
F2A
|
01 Jan 22
|
01 Sep 22
|
+8 months
|
F2B
|
22 Sep 16
|
15 Oct 16
|
+23 days
|
F3
|
22 Jun 11
|
01 Aug 11
|
+40 days
|
F4
|
15 Jun 06
|
08 Jul 06
|
+23 days
Family-sponsored: Dates for filing (India)
|
Category
|
June ’25
|
July ’25
|
Change
|
F1
|
01 Sep 17
|
1 Sep 17
|
–
|
F2A
|
01 Feb 25
|
01 Mar 25
|
+1 month
|
F2B
|
1 Jan 17
|
1 Jan 17
|
–
|
F3
|
22 Jul 12
|
22 Jul 12
|
–
|
F4
|
1 Jun 08
|
08 Sep 08
|
+3 months
Employment-based third-preference and “other workers” categories saw modest seven-day gains, while all other EB categories held steady.
Employment-based: Final action dates (India)
|
Category
|
June ’25
|
July ’25
|
Change
|
EB-1 (1st)
|
15 Feb 22
|
15 Feb 22
|
–
|
EB-2 (2nd)
|
01 Jan 13
|
01 Jan 13
|
–
|
EB-3 (3rd)
|
15 Apr 13
|
22 Apr 13
|
+7 days
|
Other workers
|
15 Apr 13
|
22 Apr 13
|
+7 days
|
EB-5 unreserved
|
01 May 19
|
01 May 19
|
–
Filing Dates
The filing dates for employment-based categories continue without alteration, maintaining stability amid the adjustments in final action dates.
About the visa bulletin
The Visa Bulletin is essential for individuals seeking green cards, as it provides vital information about the timelines for adjusting immigration status and eligibility based on the submission of applications. The bulletin consists of two main sections:
Final Action Dates: This section estimates the wait time for application approval for those seeking permanent residency. It creates a queue based on visa category and nationality, indicating when applicants can expect their applications to be processed.
Dates for Filing: This section specifies the earliest date that applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications. It helps applicants determine when they can proceed with their filing based on their visa category and country of origin.