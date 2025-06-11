Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
nri
visa
US July Visa Bulletin 2025: Something in pack for all Indians; These family, EB categories inch closer to Green Card

US July Visa Bulletin 2025: Something in pack for all Indians; These family, EB categories inch closer to Green Card

Final action dates for both family- and employment-based categories have uniformly moved forward, reflecting a gradual easing of backlogs for Indian applicants

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Sonali
  • Updated Jun 11, 2025 9:26 AM IST
US July Visa Bulletin 2025: Something in pack for all Indians; These family, EB categories inch closer to Green CardJuly Visa Bulletin pushes F1 forward by 37 days to Jul 15 ’16 and F4 by 23 days for Indian applicants

The U.S. Department of State’s July 2025 Visa Bulletin brings uniform forward movement in India’s immigrant-visa cut-offs, building on June’s modest advances. According to the latest update, July’s Visa Bulletin brings further advances in India’s immigrant-visa cut-off dates, building on modest gains seen in June.

Final action dates for both family- and employment-based categories have uniformly moved forward, reflecting a gradual easing of backlogs for Indian applicants.

Advertisement

In the family-sponsored preference classes, the most dramatic shift was in the F2A category (spouses and children of permanent residents), which leapt from a January 1, 2022, cutoff in June to September 1, 2022, in July, a gain of eight months. Other categories recorded smaller but meaningful progress:

Family-sponsored: Final action dates (India)

 

 

 

 

 

Category

June ’25

July ’25

Change

F1

08 Jun 16

15 Jul 16

+37 days

F2A

01 Jan 22

01 Sep 22

+8 months

F2B

22 Sep 16

15 Oct 16

+23 days

F3

22 Jun 11

Advertisement

01 Aug 11

+40 days

F4

15 Jun 06

08 Jul 06

+23 days

Family-sponsored: Dates for filing (India)

 

 

 

 

 

Category

June ’25

July ’25

Change

F1

01 Sep 17

1 Sep 17

F2A

01 Feb 25

01 Mar 25

+1 month

F2B

1 Jan 17

1 Jan 17

F3

22 Jul 12

22 Jul 12

F4

1 Jun 08

08 Sep 08

+3 months

Employment-based third-preference and “other workers” categories saw modest seven-day gains, while all other EB categories held steady.

Advertisement

Employment-based: Final action dates (India)

 

 

 

 

 

Category

June ’25

July ’25

Change

EB-1 (1st)

15 Feb 22

15 Feb 22

EB-2 (2nd)

01 Jan 13

01 Jan 13

EB-3 (3rd)

15 Apr 13

22 Apr 13

+7 days

Other workers

15 Apr 13

22 Apr 13

+7 days

EB-5 unreserved

01 May 19

01 May 19

Filing Dates

The filing dates for employment-based categories continue without alteration, maintaining stability amid the adjustments in final action dates.

About the visa bulletin

The Visa Bulletin is essential for individuals seeking green cards, as it provides vital information about the timelines for adjusting immigration status and eligibility based on the submission of applications. The bulletin consists of two main sections:

Final Action Dates: This section estimates the wait time for application approval for those seeking permanent residency. It creates a queue based on visa category and nationality, indicating when applicants can expect their applications to be processed.

Dates for Filing: This section specifies the earliest date that applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications. It helps applicants determine when they can proceed with their filing based on their visa category and country of origin.

Published on: Jun 11, 2025 9:26 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today