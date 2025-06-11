US July Visa Bulletin 2025: Something in pack for all Indians; These family, EB categories inch closer to Green Card

The U.S. Department of State’s July 2025 Visa Bulletin brings uniform forward movement in India’s immigrant-visa cut-offs, building on June’s modest advances. According to the latest update, July’s Visa Bulletin brings further advances in India’s immigrant-visa cut-off dates, building on modest gains seen in June.

Final action dates for both family- and employment-based categories have uniformly moved forward, reflecting a gradual easing of backlogs for Indian applicants.

In the family-sponsored preference classes, the most dramatic shift was in the F2A category (spouses and children of permanent residents), which leapt from a January 1, 2022, cutoff in June to September 1, 2022, in July, a gain of eight months. Other categories recorded smaller but meaningful progress:

Family-sponsored: Final action dates (India)

Category June ’25 July ’25 Change F1 08 Jun 16 15 Jul 16 +37 days F2A 01 Jan 22 01 Sep 22 +8 months F2B 22 Sep 16 15 Oct 16 +23 days F3 22 Jun 11 Advertisement 01 Aug 11 +40 days F4 15 Jun 06 08 Jul 06 +23 days

Family-sponsored: Dates for filing (India)

Category June ’25 July ’25 Change F1 01 Sep 17 1 Sep 17 – F2A 01 Feb 25 01 Mar 25 +1 month F2B 1 Jan 17 1 Jan 17 – F3 22 Jul 12 22 Jul 12 – F4 1 Jun 08 08 Sep 08 +3 months

Employment-based third-preference and “other workers” categories saw modest seven-day gains, while all other EB categories held steady.

Employment-based: Final action dates (India)

Category June ’25 July ’25 Change EB-1 (1st) 15 Feb 22 15 Feb 22 – EB-2 (2nd) 01 Jan 13 01 Jan 13 – EB-3 (3rd) 15 Apr 13 22 Apr 13 +7 days Other workers 15 Apr 13 22 Apr 13 +7 days EB-5 unreserved 01 May 19 01 May 19 –

Filing Dates

The filing dates for employment-based categories continue without alteration, maintaining stability amid the adjustments in final action dates.

About the visa bulletin

The Visa Bulletin is essential for individuals seeking green cards, as it provides vital information about the timelines for adjusting immigration status and eligibility based on the submission of applications. The bulletin consists of two main sections:

Final Action Dates: This section estimates the wait time for application approval for those seeking permanent residency. It creates a queue based on visa category and nationality, indicating when applicants can expect their applications to be processed.

Dates for Filing: This section specifies the earliest date that applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications. It helps applicants determine when they can proceed with their filing based on their visa category and country of origin.