US revokes 6,000 student visas under Trump’s crackdown on overstays and activism

The US State Department has cancelled more than 6,000 student visas for overstaying or breaking the law, including a small number tied to alleged terrorism, a senior official confirmed on Monday.

The action is part of the Trump administration's stricter student visa regime, which has introduced expanded background checks, tighter social media scrutiny, and instructions to diplomats to flag applicants deemed hostile to the US or engaged in political activism.

Reasons for revocations

According to officials, about 4,000 visas were cancelled over criminal offences, with assault cases dominating the list, alongside incidents involving DUI and burglary. Between 200 and 300 revocations were linked to rules targeting individuals “engaging in terrorist activities” or associated with terrorist groups, though no organisations were named.

Political context and university tensions

The crackdown comes amid heightened disputes between President Trump and leading US universities. He has accused several institutions of fostering antisemitism following campus protests in support of Palestinian rights during the Gaza conflict. Trump has moved to freeze funding for investigations into universities and threatened to remove Harvard’s tax-exempt status.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio added that “hundreds or possibly thousands” of visas have been revoked because recipients were engaged in activities seen as conflicting with US foreign policy. Administration officials have further warned that visa and green card holders risk deportation if found supporting Palestinians or criticising Israel, describing such conduct as pro-Hamas.

Detentions and criticism

In one case, a Turkish student at Tufts University was detained in Louisiana for more than six weeks after co-authoring an opinion piece criticising her school’s stance on the Gaza war. She was freed on bail after a federal judge intervened.

Critics of the administration argue the moves amount to targeting free speech. They say revoking visas on the basis of political expression undermines protections enshrined in the First Amendment.