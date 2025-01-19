US student visa: Here’s how to apply, types of visas, fees, application deadline and more 

The United States (US) has always remained the top choice for higher studies among international students. According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), 3,37,630 Indian students went to the USA for higher studies in 2024. The number of Indian students in the US increased by 141.2% in 2024.

US universities have carved a niche for themselves in STEM courses. International students looking to pursue higher studies in STEM courses prefer to go to the US over other options. International students planning to pursue degrees in full-time academic programs for Bachelor’s, Master’s or doctoral programs in the US must obtain a student visa. Your course of study and the type of school you plan to attend determine the exact type of visa you’ll need.

Types of student visas

The most common student visas are F-1 and M-1: F-1 visas are for full-time international students pursuing academic studies, while M-1 visas are for full-time international students pursuing vocational studies.

International students who apply for an F-1 or M-1 visa must attend a school and enroll in courses that are certified by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).

J-1 visa for exchange students: The J-1 exchange visitor visa is for foreign nationals who have been approved to take part in work-and-study-based exchange programs. Examples include visiting scholars, camp counselors, au pairs, and research assistants.

Visitor (B) visa: A visitor (B) visa permits enrollment in a short recreational course of study, which is not for credit toward a degree or academic certificate. Learn more about Visitor Visas. Study leading to a US conferred degree or certificate is not permitted on a visitor (B) visa, even if it is for a short duration.

Form and payment

University applications come out in March or April. Once accepted, you will receive either Form I-20 for F-1 and M-1 student visa or Form DS-2019 for J-1 student visa from your school. After getting your form, you will need to pay the SEVIS I-901 fee online. The cost is $350 for F-1/M-1 students and $220 for J-1 students.

Can you work with a student visa?

Since, higher education in the US amounting to lakhs per annum many students prefer to have a side hustle to meet expenses. However, there are certain conditions to fulfill in such cases.

If you have an F-1, M-1, or J-1 visa, you may be eligible to work in the US. But you may only qualify for work on-campus or at a job related to your studies. J-1 visa holders must contact their responsible officer to find out if they qualify for work outside their program of study.