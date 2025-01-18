H-1B visa overhaul comes into effect: These are the major changes to the US visa ahead of Trump's inauguration 

Significant changes to the highly sought-after H-1B visa program have officially taken effect as of January 17, 2025. The updated program aims to enhance fairness, transparency, and efficiency in the hiring of foreign talent in the United States.

The H-1B visa is a nonimmigrant program that allows U.S. employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in specialty occupations requiring advanced knowledge. Notably, Indian nationals represent a substantial majority of H-1B visa holders, accounting for 72.3% of the 386,000 visas issued in 2023. As a result, Indian tech professionals are expected to benefit significantly from these reforms.

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the revamped H-1B program will streamline the approval process and offer greater flexibility, enabling employers to retain skilled employees more effectively. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) outlined several key objectives for modernizing the program:

1. Clarification of Requirements: The definition of "specialty occupation" has been revised to emphasise a logical connection between a degree and job duties, while still requiring that the degree be “directly related” to the position.

2. Improved Transition for Students: F-1 visa holders seeking to transition to H-1B status will benefit from an automatic extension of their F-1 visas until April 1 of the relevant year while their H-1B applications are under review, minimising disruptions to their lawful status and employment.

3. Revisions to Cap-Exemption Rules: Nonprofit and government research organisations that focus on research as a fundamental activity will now qualify for H-1B cap exemptions. Additionally, certain beneficiaries who provide essential support to qualifying organizations may also be eligible for cap exemptions.

4. Strengthening Program Integrity: To prevent misuse of the H-1B program, employers must demonstrate the existence of a legitimate specialty occupation job for the visa beneficiary. The DHS may request documentation to verify the authenticity of the job offer, ensuring compliance with the Labor Condition Application (LCA) and confirming the employer's legal presence in the U.S.

Indian H-1B visa holders work across various sectors, including healthcare and academia, but are particularly prominent in the tech industry, holding leadership roles at major companies like Google, Microsoft, and Apple.

The anxiety among Indian H-1B visa holders is heightened by the memory of Trump's previous presidency, during which his senior adviser, Stephen Miller, implemented policies that increased scrutiny of H-1B applications, resulting in a 24% rejection rate in 2018.