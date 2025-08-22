US to deny visas, green cards, citizenship to applicants flagged for anti-American activity

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that visa and green card applicants deemed to hold “anti-American ideologies” may face hurdles in their path to citizenship. The update, effective immediately, revises the USCIS Policy Manual to expand the scope of discretion officers may use when reviewing applications, including those linked to antisemitic activity or associations with groups considered hostile to the United States.

The updated guidelines also include stricter social media vetting, requiring applicants to keep their accounts public as part of expanded monitoring measures. “America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is committed to implementing policies and procedures that root out anti-Americanism and supporting the enforcement of rigorous screening and vetting measures to the fullest extent possible,” said USCIS spokesman Matthew Tragesser in an official statement. “Immigration benefits—including to live and work in the United States—remain a privilege, not a right.”

According to the USCIS, officers will now weigh all circumstances, both positive and negative, when deciding on citizenship applications. This includes assessing past parole requests, potential fraud, deceit, misrepresentation, threats to national interest, or criminal misuse. The agency said the revisions also apply to EB-5 investor petitions.

The move has sparked criticism from immigration lawyers who argue that the broadened definition of “anti-American activity” risks biased interpretations and unfair rejections. They warn that the policy could open the door to subjective judgments, making the citizenship process less transparent.

The changes are part of a broader tightening of immigration rules under the Trump administration, which has already pushed through revisions on “good moral character” evaluations, visa lottery criteria, and investor visa programs. For applicants, the new guidelines signal heightened scrutiny and stricter compliance demands in the naturalisation process.