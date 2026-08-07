US to screen social media of foreign journalists applying for visas under expanded Trump vetting policy

The White House and the State Department's official accounts on X both shared links to the article. The State Department declined to directly confirm the contents of the memo, saying it does not comment on internal documents. A spokesperson did, however, confirm the broader principle behind the policy.

"The Department of State is screening and vetting to the maximum extent possible every foreign national seeking admission to the United States to ensure they will respect US law including the terms of their admission and do not pose a threat to US security, public safety or national interests," the spokesperson said. "Officers use a variety of methods to make informed decisions that protect national security, prevent fraud and ensure a thorough review of applicants."

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No date has been given for when the expanded policy will formally take effect.

Part of a broader pattern

The move follows a series of steps taken since Trump returned to office in January 2025 to make online behaviour a formal consideration in visa and immigration decisions, a trajectory that civil liberties advocates have consistently flagged as a threat to freedom of expression.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services has said it will examine the social media activity of immigrants and visa applicants, including screening for content deemed antisemitic or expressing what the administration characterises as anti-American sentiment. Foreign students in the United States who participated in pro-Palestinian protests have had their visas cancelled, with deportation proceedings initiated in some of those cases.

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Last month, the Department of Homeland Security also tightened the rules governing how long foreign journalists and other visa holders, including international students, are permitted to remain in the country.

The State Department separately confirmed in October 2025 that it had revoked the visas of six foreign nationals over remarks made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and said it would continue monitoring visa holders it believed had expressed approval of the killing.

(With inputs from Reuters)