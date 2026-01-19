US Travel ban with exceptions: Trump allows athletes for these sports events; Check full list

As Washington tightens the screws on foreign travel, a loophole has quietly emerged for the global sports calendar. The Trump administration has moved to shield athletes and team officials heading to major sporting events in the United States, even as a sweeping visa ban continues to block entry from nearly 40 countries.

In a cable sent to all US embassies and consulates last week, the State Department said athletes, coaches and support staff connected to the 2026 football World Cup, the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and a broad range of other “major sporting events” would not be subject to the full or partial travel bans that apply to citizens of 39 countries and the Palestinian Authority, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Fans and spectators not allowed in

However, foreign spectators, members of the media and corporate sponsors planning to attend the same events will remain barred unless they qualify under a separate exemption. “Only a small subset of travellers for the World Cup, Olympics and Paralympics, and other major sporting events will qualify for the exception,” the cable said.

The move comes as President Donald Trump’s administration continues to roll out immigration and travel restrictions as part of its effort to tighten U.S. entry standards, while simultaneously seeking to avoid disruptions to high-profile international sporting events hosted on American soil.

Which sports events are included?

Covered events include “all competitions and qualifying events” for the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, Pan-American Games and Para Pan-American Games; events hosted, sanctioned or recognised by a U.S. National Governing Body; all competitions and qualifying events for the Special Olympics; and official events and competitions hosted or endorsed by FIFA or its confederations.

The exemption also extends to official events and competitions hosted by the International Military Sports Council, the International University Sports Federation and the National Collegiate Athletic Association, as well as those hosted or endorsed by major U.S. professional leagues.

These include:

National Football League

National Basketball Association and Women’s National Basketball Association

Major League Baseball and Little League

The National Hockey League

Professional Women’s Hockey League

NASCAR

Formula 1

The Professional Golf Association

Ladies Professional Golf Association

LIV Golf, Major League Rugby

Major League Soccer

World Wrestling Entertainment

The Ultimate Fighting Championship

All Elite Wrestling

The State Department said other events and leagues could be added to the list