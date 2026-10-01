ICC World Cup 2027 schedule announced: India's first clash with Australia on Oct 7; final on November 21

The tournament will feature 14 teams, 57 matches and 12 venues across the three host nations. It will be the first Men’s Cricket World Cup to be staged in Africa since the 2003 edition.

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ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 schedule



Group announcement by ICC

Group A features: Afghanistan, Australia, India, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, and Qualifier A.

Afghanistan, Australia, India, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, and Qualifier A. Group B features: Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Qualifier B.

Insta: @ICC

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New format for 2027 World Cup

The 2027 World Cup will feature a revamped three-stage format before the knockout phase.

The tournament will begin with a Super Series in Windhoek, involving three teams ranked from 12th to 14th. The winner will advance to the main group stage.

The remaining 12 teams will then be divided into two groups of six. Each side will play the other teams in its group, with the top three teams from each group and the next-best fourth-placed team advancing to the Super 7 stage.

The Super 7 will consist of 21 matches, with each team playing the others once. The top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals. The team finishing first will face the fourth-placed side, while the second-placed team will meet the third-placed team. The winners will progress to the final on November 21.