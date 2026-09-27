Moving homes in the US? Why a postal address change will not update your immigration file  

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has repeatedly warned foreign nationals that updating a residential address with the postal authority does not sync with federal immigration databases. The postal system and federal immigration registry operate completely independently of one another.
Crucially, USPS internal policy strictly prohibits mail carriers from forwarding official government envelopes containing sensitive immigration credentials — such as Employment Authorization Documents (EADs), permanent resident cards, travel permits, or time-sensitive Requests for Evidence (RFEs) — to a new address, even if an active mail forwarding order is on file.
Instead, the postal service automatically marks these immigration notices as undeliverable and returns them directly to USCIS, leaving applicants completely unaware of impending deadlines or critical case updates.
What the US immigration law says
Under US immigration law, specifically Section 265 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), nearly all noncitizens residing in the United States are legally required to report a change of address to federal authorities within exactly 10 days of moving to a new residence.
This statutory requirement applies to nonimmigrant visa holders, lawful permanent residents, and individuals with pending applications or petitions alike, excluding only foreign diplomats on A or G visas and short-term visitors traveling under the Visa Waiver Program.
Failure to comply with this mandatory reporting window can trigger serious administrative penalties, result in the accidental abandonment of pending immigration benefits, or cause long-term compliance issues that jeopardise an individual's lawful status in the country.
Here's a compliance checklist
To ensure compliance and prevent critical notices from being lost in transit, immigration authorities advise foreign nationals to follow a specific, direct process through official channels:
- Submit an online address change via the E-COA Tool: Noncitizens with an active USCIS online account should log in and use the self-service Enterprise Change of Address (E-COA) system. Submitting an address update electronically instantly alters the primary profile address across federal databases and immediately generates a digital receipt confirming compliance with the 10-day legal reporting requirement.
- Link every pending case and receipt number: When submitting the address update online, applicants must explicitly list the receipt numbers for every pending application, petition, or request currently processing with the agency. Failing to attach individual receipt numbers to the request can result in the system updating the primary applicant profile while leaving specific pending cases tied to the old address.
- File Form AR-11 for paper submissions (in case online option is unavailable): Foreign nationals who do not hold a digital USCIS account or who need to submit physical documentation can complete and mail Form AR-11 (Alien's Change of Address Card). However, paper submissions take substantially longer to process, lack immediate digital verification, and carry a higher risk of processing delays compared to online submissions.
- File separate USPS change of address form: While a USPS address update does not notify USCIS, foreign nationals must still complete a standard mail forwarding request with the postal service to ensure that non-governmental mail, utility bills, financial statements, and general personal correspondence arrive at the new residence without interruption.