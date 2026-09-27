Moving homes in the US? Why a postal address change will not update your immigration file  

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has repeatedly warned foreign nationals that updating a residential address with the postal authority does not sync with federal immigration databases. The postal system and federal immigration registry operate completely independently of one another.

Crucially, USPS internal policy strictly prohibits mail carriers from forwarding official government envelopes containing sensitive immigration credentials — such as Employment Authorization Documents (EADs), permanent resident cards, travel permits, or time-sensitive Requests for Evidence (RFEs) — to a new address, even if an active mail forwarding order is on file.

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Changing your address with USPS does not update your address with USCIS, and USPS will not forward USCIS mail. You are responsible for keeping your address current with both USCIS and USPS.



If you do not update your address with USCIS, you may miss notices, your case may be… pic.twitter.com/wfA11sCUdt — USCIS (@USCIS) September 25, 2026

Instead, the postal service automatically marks these immigration notices as undeliverable and returns them directly to USCIS, leaving applicants completely unaware of impending deadlines or critical case updates.

What the US immigration law says

Under US immigration law, specifically Section 265 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), nearly all noncitizens residing in the United States are legally required to report a change of address to federal authorities within exactly 10 days of moving to a new residence.

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This statutory requirement applies to nonimmigrant visa holders, lawful permanent residents, and individuals with pending applications or petitions alike, excluding only foreign diplomats on A or G visas and short-term visitors traveling under the Visa Waiver Program.

Failure to comply with this mandatory reporting window can trigger serious administrative penalties, result in the accidental abandonment of pending immigration benefits, or cause long-term compliance issues that jeopardise an individual's lawful status in the country.

Here's a compliance checklist

To ensure compliance and prevent critical notices from being lost in transit, immigration authorities advise foreign nationals to follow a specific, direct process through official channels: