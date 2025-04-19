US visa cancellations hit Indian students hardest, with 50% of cases from India- Report

A new report by the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) has raised concerns over the increasing number of visa cancellations affecting international students in the United States. Indian students are particularly impacted, making up nearly 50% of the reported cases.

According to AILA's April 17 policy brief, a total of 327 cases involving cancelled visas or closed SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) records were compiled through reports submitted by students, attorneys, and university staff. Of these, almost half were Indian nationals, with 14% coming from China. Other countries affected include South Korea, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

The brief notes that students on the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program are facing the most significant issues, as a terminated SEVIS record prevents them from continuing work immediately. Reinstating their status is especially difficult for graduates, compared to students who are still enrolled.

The reasons for the cancellations have raised alarms. Many students were flagged after minor encounters with the police, such as parking fines or small speeding tickets. In most cases, the students were not charged, and their cases were dropped. Only two of the reported instances were linked to political activism.

India currently has the highest number of foreign students in the US, with 3.32 lakh students in the 2023-24 academic year. Of these, nearly 97,556 are enrolled in the OPT program, which allows foreign graduates to work in the US temporarily.

Texas revocations

Meanwhile, last week, at least 118 international students at universities across Texas have had their legal status altered in a sweeping move involving removals from a federal immigration database. The affected students were informed recently that their visas had been revoked, or their immigration status was marked as terminated in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), as reported by the Texas Tribune.

These changes have left the students with limited options, and the removal from SEVIS, which immediately impacts their legal standing, has a far-reaching effect. Unlike visa revocations that prevent re-entry but do not immediately end a student's status, SEVIS removals bring swift and severe consequences, including the loss of employment eligibility and complications for dependents like spouses and children.