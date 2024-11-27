US visa fraud in India: USCIS warns about scammers duping agency officials; This is how you can identify a scam

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued a warning to foreign nationals regarding an increase in scams where fraudsters impersonate agency officials. The advisory was on Monday highlighting deceptive practices occurring on social media, via email, and over the phone.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), USCIS emphasized, "We will NOT contact you directly through social media platforms. We will only contact you through official government channels."

Although USCIS did not specify recent incidents, this alert coincides with a notable rise in immigration-related scams aimed at those seeking to live, work, or study in the US.

Surge in immigration fraud

In November 2024, three individuals of Indian descent were charged in connection with a fraudulent scheme that involved fake job offers to obtain H-1B visas. The accused allegedly submitted false petitions to USCIS, misrepresenting job titles and salaries, with potential prison sentences of up to 10 years if convicted.

In addition, a visa scam was exposed in Ludhiana, India, in September 2024, where fraudsters posed as representatives of US firms and convinced victims to pay large sums for visa processing.

The Delhi Police reported a significant uptick in fraud, with 108 fraudulent agents arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the first half of 2024, compared to 51 during the same period the previous year. This increase has led to greater scrutiny from foreign governments and tighter visa regulations for Indian applicants.

USCIS advice for immigrants

USCIS urges individuals to seek legal advice solely from qualified professionals. "Ensure the person assisting you is an attorney or an accredited representative working for a Department of Justice-recognized organization. Nobody else is authorised to provide legal advice on immigration matters," the agency stated.

How to identify a scam?

To help individuals protect themselves, USCIS has outlined several warning signs of potential scams:

- Emails that appear legitimate but originate from unknown sources.

- Emails containing typos or unusual domain endings, such as .net or .org, instead of the official .gov domain.

- Offers to expedite immigration processes for a fee or promises of rapid approvals.

- Requests to transfer funds to individuals or to pay fees outside the official myUSCIS account.

USCIS cautioned against opening attachments from unknown senders or responding to suspicious emails.

If you receive a potentially fraudulent email, USCIS advises forwarding it to their webmaster email address, where authenticity can be confirmed. While the webmaster cannot address immigration inquiries, they can offer guidance on how to report scams.

How to report immigration scams

Individuals who suspect they have encountered an immigration scam are encouraged to report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by filing a complaint online. Victims can also alert local or state authorities. USCIS reassured the public that reporting a scam will not adversely affect legitimate immigration applications or petitions.