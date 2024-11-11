US visa wait time for Indian applicants is as high as 500 days! Which cities top the wait list?

Kolkata has seen a staggering increase in visa processing times for individuals looking to visit the United States, with wait times for B1/B2 visas now reaching up to 500 days.

Following Kolkata, the U.S. consulate in Chennai is processing applications in up to 486 days, while wait times in Mumbai and Delhi are 427 and 432 days, respectively. Hyderabad is facing similar challenges, with an estimated wait time of 435 days. This surge in processing delays has left many applicants frustrated.

These extended wait times persist despite the US government's ongoing efforts to alleviate the backlog. According to the US Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, the estimated wait for non-immigrant visa interview appointments fluctuates based on workload and staffing variations, meaning that wait times can change from week to week.

The B1 visa is designated for business travel, while the B2 visa caters to leisure activities, including tourism and visiting friends or family, as well as medical treatment and attending social events without payment. Typically, the B1 and B2 visas are issued together, allowing holders to engage in both business and leisure pursuits during their time in the US.

In 2023, the U.S. Consular Team in India achieved a notable milestone by processing 1.4 million visas, significantly helping to reduce visitor visa appointment wait times by 75%, according to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in India. The demand for US visas has soared across all categories, with application numbers increasing by 60% compared to the previous year.

However, there is a silver lining for applicants seeking Interview Waiver Visitor visas, which currently have much shorter wait times. In Delhi, the wait time for this category is merely 14 days, and Kolkata offers an even quicker response with a wait time of just 13 days, as reported by the Economic Times.

In a recent statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced plans to increase visa appointment availability by an additional one million slots next year. This initiative aims to meet the rising travel demand as the country prepares for major international events, including the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and the Olympics in 2028.