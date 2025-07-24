US warning to Green Card holders: Don't leave home without these documents- check list

A fresh reminder from US Customs and Border Protection has put green card holders on notice: carry proof of your immigration status, or face the legal consequences. The advisory, issued Wednesday, warns that failure to comply could lead to misdemeanour charges and fines if questioned by federal law enforcement.

“This is a legal requirement. Failing to carry your alien registration proof can result in penalties,” the CBP stated in its new advisory, underscoring the agency’s strict enforcement stance, according to a report by the Economic Times.

While the rule itself is not new, the renewed emphasis reflects the government’s ongoing push to tighten immigration compliance. Green card holders, officially classified as lawful permanent residents, are being reminded that their legal status does not shield them from deportation if they violate US laws or immigration regulations.

Under US immigration law, most non-citizens aged 14 or older who stay in the country for more than 30 days must carry official documentation proving their status. These include:

Green Card (Form I-551): The primary ID for permanent residents, listing photo, visa category, Alien Registration Number (A-number), and expiry date.

Alien Registration Number (A-number): A unique 7–9 digit code used to track immigration records.

Employment Authorisation Document (Form I-766): A temporary work permit issued to eligible non-citizens, containing a photo and A-number.

Arrival-Departure Record (Form I-94): A record of lawful entry and permitted stay, often including the A-number.

Officials stressed that failure to carry these documents, even unintentionally, can trigger legal consequences.

The reminder comes amid a broader wave of enforcement initiatives targeting both undocumented immigrants and those with legal status. Immigration authorities have signalled that permanent residency does not equal immunity from removal proceedings in cases of non-compliance or legal violations.