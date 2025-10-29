USCIS mandates electronic payments for paper-filed forms, eliminating in-person payments

Starting October 28, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will only accept electronic payments for paper-filed forms. Applicants can make payments via credit card or debit card using Form G-1450, Authorisation for Credit Card Transactions, or via ACH debit transactions from a U.S. bank account using Form G-1650, Authorisation for ACH Transactions.

This move is part of USCIS's broader effort to streamline payment processing and reduce in-person visits to field offices. The transition is in line with Executive Order 14247, which mandates government-wide electronic payment systems.

"Modernizing financial transactions to and from the federal government is a priority for the Trump administration," said USCIS Spokesman Matthew Tragesser. "Over 90% of our payments come from checks and money orders, causing processing delays and increasing the risk of fraud and lost payments. This is a no-brainer move."

USCIS continues to accept online payments for forms filed online. They also encourage applicants and their accredited representatives to use the USCIS account for online filing, which offers a guided process and access to helpful tips.

