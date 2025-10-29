USCIS mandates electronic payments for paper-filed forms, eliminating in-person payments

Starting October 28, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will only accept electronic payments for paper-filed forms. Applicants can make payments via credit card or debit card using Form G-1450, Authorisation for Credit Card Transactions, or via ACH debit transactions from a U.S. bank account using Form G-1650, Authorisation for ACH Transactions.
This move is part of USCIS's broader effort to streamline payment processing and reduce in-person visits to field offices. The transition is in line with Executive Order 14247, which mandates government-wide electronic payment systems.
"Modernizing financial transactions to and from the federal government is a priority for the Trump administration," said USCIS Spokesman Matthew Tragesser. "Over 90% of our payments come from checks and money orders, causing processing delays and increasing the risk of fraud and lost payments. This is a no-brainer move."
USCIS continues to accept online payments for forms filed online. They also encourage applicants and their accredited representatives to use the USCIS account for online filing, which offers a guided process and access to helpful tips.
However, in rare cases, applicants or third-party payors may be exempt from submitting electronic payments. To request an exemption, individuals must certify that electronic payment and collection methods are not possible and meet one or more of the following conditions:
-
They do not have access to banking services or electronic payment systems;
-
Electronic disbursement would cause undue hardship, as outlined in 31 C.F.R. Part 208;
-
Non-electronic transactions are necessary for national security or law enforcement reasons;
-
Other circumstances as determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, as reflected in regulations or guidance.
For a full list of exemptions, applicants should consult Form G-1651, Exemption for Paper Fee Payment. This policy ensures that USCIS can efficiently process applications while accommodating those with legitimate challenges to electronic payment methods.s