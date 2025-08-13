Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
nri
visa
Vietnam expands 45-day visa-free entry for these 12 nations from August 2025; Is India included?

Vietnam expands 45-day visa-free entry for these 12 nations from August 2025; Is India included?

This new rule, effective from August 15, 2025, raises the total number of visa-exempt countries to over two dozen

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 13, 2025 10:59 AM IST
Vietnam expands 45-day visa-free entry for these 12 nations from August 2025; Is India included?How to stay in Vietnam beyond 45 days as new visa-free policy covers more European travelers

Vietnam has expanded its visa-free entry policy, allowing citizens from 12 additional European countries to stay for up to 45 days without a visa. This new rule, effective from August 15, 2025, raises the total number of visa-exempt countries to over two dozen. The move is part of Vietnam’s ongoing efforts to boost international tourism by providing greater convenience and encouraging longer visits.

Advertisement

Under Resolution No. 229/NQ-CP, issued on August 8, 2025, travellers from Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Switzerland can enter Vietnam without a visa for up to 45 days, regardless of their passport type. This visa exemption will remain valid until August 14, 2028.

Previously, citizens of the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Poland could avail of a visa exemption only if they booked tours with licensed Vietnamese operators. This requirement has now been removed, simplifying travel for these nationals.

Indian citizens are not a part of the scheme. The travellers from India still need an e-visa to enter Vietnam.

Options to extend stay beyond 45 days

Travellers who wish to stay in Vietnam longer than 45 days have two main legal options:

Advertisement

  • Apply for a 90-day e-visa: Available to all nationalities, Vietnam’s e-visa offers a stay of up to 90 days with single or multiple entries, ideal for those seeking uninterrupted visits without border crossings.

  • Visa run: Visitors can exit Vietnam near the end of their visa-free period by travelling to nearby countries such as Thailand, Cambodia, or Laos, and then re-enter to obtain a new 45-day visa exemption.

These flexible options provide travellers with the freedom to explore Vietnam extensively, whether for tourism, work, or visiting family.

Published on: Aug 13, 2025 10:59 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today