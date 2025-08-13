Vietnam expands 45-day visa-free entry for these 12 nations from August 2025; Is India included?

Vietnam has expanded its visa-free entry policy, allowing citizens from 12 additional European countries to stay for up to 45 days without a visa. This new rule, effective from August 15, 2025, raises the total number of visa-exempt countries to over two dozen. The move is part of Vietnam’s ongoing efforts to boost international tourism by providing greater convenience and encouraging longer visits.

Under Resolution No. 229/NQ-CP, issued on August 8, 2025, travellers from Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Switzerland can enter Vietnam without a visa for up to 45 days, regardless of their passport type. This visa exemption will remain valid until August 14, 2028.

Previously, citizens of the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Poland could avail of a visa exemption only if they booked tours with licensed Vietnamese operators. This requirement has now been removed, simplifying travel for these nationals.

Indian citizens are not a part of the scheme. The travellers from India still need an e-visa to enter Vietnam.

Options to extend stay beyond 45 days

Travellers who wish to stay in Vietnam longer than 45 days have two main legal options:

Apply for a 90-day e-visa: Available to all nationalities, Vietnam’s e-visa offers a stay of up to 90 days with single or multiple entries, ideal for those seeking uninterrupted visits without border crossings.

Visa run: Visitors can exit Vietnam near the end of their visa-free period by travelling to nearby countries such as Thailand, Cambodia, or Laos, and then re-enter to obtain a new 45-day visa exemption.

These flexible options provide travellers with the freedom to explore Vietnam extensively, whether for tourism, work, or visiting family.