Visa worries: Indian aspirants concerned about accent, appearance in English tests

A recent survey conducted by Pearson has brought to light significant concerns among Indian English test-takers regarding the perceived impact of their accent and appearance on test scores. More than 62% of participants expressed apprehension that their Indian accent could adversely affect their speaking test results. Additionally, over 74% believe that their physical appearance might negatively influence outcomes when evaluated by a human examiner. These concerns have raised questions about the fairness of traditional assessment methods used for visa-related English proficiency tests.

The survey, conducted among 1,000 individuals in India, revealed that 96% had been assessed by human examiners. Findings indicated that 59% of respondents feared discrimination based on skin tone, suspecting an unconscious bias favouring lighter skin. Furthermore, 64% worried that their choice of attire could create a negative impression, a sentiment particularly strong in Maharashtra. The study also highlighted that 70% of respondents, especially those from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, felt that individuals with prestigious jobs or strong educational backgrounds received more respect during assessments.

Test-takers also harboured concerns about the influence of accents on test scores, with 64% believing that adopting a particular accent could improve results. Specifically, 35% thought an American accent provided an advantage, while 21% preferred a British accent. "At times, students ask me whether it would be better if I speak in an American accent or British. What will help me score better?" said Shradha Marian, an educator and IELTS trainer. These concerns extend beyond language testing, impacting opportunities and even earning potential.

In response to these challenges, Pearson is leveraging AI and language experts to minimise human biases in English proficiency assessments. "The English language testing and the broader global mobility space are not immune to these challenges. However, at Pearson, we are transforming this landscape," said Prabhul Ravindran, director of English Language Learning at Pearson India. The AI-driven system recognises over 125 accents, aiming to ensure a fairer assessment process by focusing solely on language skills rather than external factors.

Despite these concerns, India ranks above the global average in spoken English, according to Pearson’s Global English Proficiency Report. India's average score for English skills stands at 52, below the global average of 57, yet its speaking score is 57, slightly above the global average of 54. Delhi leads in proficiency within India, followed by Rajasthan. These findings underscore the importance of addressing biases in English assessments to ensure a fair and inclusive evaluation environment for all candidates.