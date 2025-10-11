Want to earn ₹5 crore in 10 years? Indian workers are heading to this European hotspot

Indian professionals eyeing a high-paying career abroad are setting their sights on the Netherlands, where average salaries hover around €50,000—or ₹51 lakh—per year.

With a reputation for generous paychecks and a strong work-life balance, the Netherlands is quickly becoming a top destination for Indians seeking international opportunities. A ten-year stint can yield earnings upwards of ₹5.1 crore, a figure many in India take decades to approach.

Tech, healthcare, finance, engineering, and research roles are booming, with Dutch companies actively hiring foreign talent. The most accessible pathway for Indians is the "Highly Skilled Migrant Visa," which only requires an offer letter to apply. Once approved, visa holders can live and work across Europe.

“The visa process is simple, and Dutch employers value Indian professionals’ skills and dedication,” said a recruitment consultant based in Amsterdam.

Employees typically work fixed hours and enjoy two days off per week, contributing to the country’s well-known work-life balance. Despite a higher cost of living—monthly expenses ranging from €1,200 to €1,500—most workers manage to save significantly.

Software developers, data analysts, IT engineers, and medical professionals remain in high demand. Salaries in these roles often exceed the national average, making the financial leap even more attractive.

The monthly salary of about ₹4.5 lakh dwarfs the annual income of many Indian professionals. This wage gap, combined with quality of life perks, has led a growing number of Indian youth to look beyond traditional destinations like the US or UK.