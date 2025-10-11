Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
nri
visa
Want to earn ₹5 crore in 10 years? Indian workers are heading to this European hotspot

Want to earn ₹5 crore in 10 years? Indian workers are heading to this European hotspot

Employees typically work fixed hours and enjoy two days off per week, contributing to the country’s well-known work-life balance. Despite a higher cost of living—monthly expenses ranging from €1,200 to €1,500—most workers manage to save significantly.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 11, 2025 10:38 AM IST
Want to earn ₹5 crore in 10 years? Indian workers are heading to this European hotspotWith streamlined immigration, high salaries, and robust professional demand, the Netherlands stands out as Europe’s new hotspot for Indian talent.

Indian professionals eyeing a high-paying career abroad are setting their sights on the Netherlands, where average salaries hover around €50,000—or ₹51 lakh—per year.

With a reputation for generous paychecks and a strong work-life balance, the Netherlands is quickly becoming a top destination for Indians seeking international opportunities. A ten-year stint can yield earnings upwards of ₹5.1 crore, a figure many in India take decades to approach.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tech, healthcare, finance, engineering, and research roles are booming, with Dutch companies actively hiring foreign talent. The most accessible pathway for Indians is the "Highly Skilled Migrant Visa," which only requires an offer letter to apply. Once approved, visa holders can live and work across Europe.

“The visa process is simple, and Dutch employers value Indian professionals’ skills and dedication,” said a recruitment consultant based in Amsterdam.

Employees typically work fixed hours and enjoy two days off per week, contributing to the country’s well-known work-life balance. Despite a higher cost of living—monthly expenses ranging from €1,200 to €1,500—most workers manage to save significantly.

Software developers, data analysts, IT engineers, and medical professionals remain in high demand. Salaries in these roles often exceed the national average, making the financial leap even more attractive.

Advertisement

The monthly salary of about ₹4.5 lakh dwarfs the annual income of many Indian professionals. This wage gap, combined with quality of life perks, has led a growing number of Indian youth to look beyond traditional destinations like the US or UK. 

Published on: Oct 11, 2025 10:38 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today