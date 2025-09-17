Indian students aiming to pursue higher studies in Italy must navigate a structured process to secure admission, a visa, and residence permits. From pre-enrollment on the UNIVERSITALY portal to attending mandatory video interviews, understanding the steps can save time and ensure compliance with Italian law.

Admission and pre-enrollment

Students must first apply for admission on the website of their chosen higher education institution, keeping in mind that each university has its own requirements, deadlines, and fees. After receiving admission confirmation, pre-enrollment on the UNIVERSITALY portal for the 2025/2026 academic year is required.

Visa application

For courses longer than 90 days, a D-VISA is needed, while shorter courses require a C-VISA. After receiving admission, students must make an appointment at any local Italian consulate or visa application centre.

A mandatory video interview is required for all applicants.

Long-term visa processing (D type) can take up to 90 days, and additional document requests may extend this timeline. Applicants are advised to submit complete documentation as per the official study visa checklist.

Residence permits and procedures

Upon arrival in Italy:

Students can request a study permit valid for three months to sit entrance exams.

Those enrolled in a full course must apply for a residence permit within eight days of arrival. Applications are submitted through the Post Office (Portale Immigrazione), which forwards them to the Questura for appointment scheduling.

Cost of permits

Visa: €116

Residence permit: €40 for 3–12 months, €50 for 12–24 months, €100 for long-term permits

Additional administrative costs: €30 (postal kit), €16 (tax stamp), €30.46 (issuance)

Eligibility and documentation

Students must be over 18 (minors over 14 may enter under exchange programs) and provide:

Admission proof

Health insurance

Housing proof

Sufficient financial resources

Work rights

Students may work 20 hours per week, up to 1040 hours per year.

After graduation, residence permits can be converted to allow job search or self-employment through the One-Stop-Shop for Immigration and Provincial Directorate of Labour.

Mobility in the EU

Students holding permits from other EU countries under approved programmes may study in Italy for up to 360 days, declaring presence at the Questura within eight days. Those not covered must apply for a residence permit in Italy and demonstrate that their programme complements their previous studies.

Appeals and renewal

Visa and residence permit decisions can be challenged before the Regional Administrative Tribunal within 60 days. Residence permits may be renewed annually for up to three consecutive years with proof of adequate resources, insurance, and exam progression.