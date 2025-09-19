West losing appeal? Viral post claims Indians abroad shifting from permanent emigration to 5-year stints

A lively discussion on Reddit has thrown fresh light on whether the once-coveted dream of permanently settling in the West is losing its shine for many Indians. The post, questioned if the trend of “forever migration” to countries like the US, Canada, Australia, and parts of Europe is gradually being replaced by a more temporary, 5-10 year stint abroad.

From lifelong migration to temporary stints

The author of the post pointed out how, for educated Indians in the 2000s, the surest route to upward mobility was a foreign master’s degree, a job with visa sponsorship, and eventually permanent residence or citizenship. But the pattern seems to be shifting.

Many expats, particularly in their late 30s and 40s, are opting to return to India once they reach senior career levels or when their children are about to start school.

India’s growing opportunities vs. West’s immigration hurdles

Several factors are driving this shift. India’s domestic job market — especially in tech hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon — offers lucrative opportunities as multinational companies expand R&D and product development back home. Rising domestic demand and the fear of missing out (FOMO) on India’s growth story are further influencing decisions.

Meanwhile, global headwinds such as stricter immigration policies, longer wait times for green cards, and a cooling job market abroad add to the calculus.

Netizens share experiences

The discussion drew diverse responses from users, reflecting the complexity of the choice.

One user argued that many who return eventually struggle to adjust, “Lots of people who move back to India normally return to the West after six months or a year. They can't bear the traffic, pollution, corruption, bad infra etc after getting used to the West. I personally know three such couples who moved back after trying to settle in India.”

Another pointed to demographic and policy shifts abroad: “Old immigration markets are tightening up (Anglosphere) while others seem to be opening up (Japan, Germany, Norway etc). Essentially population dynamics are at play. If enough babies aren’t being made, then these countries need to import labor. On the domestic front, Indian cities can’t match the quality of life metrics of western countries. In fact, the situation is getting worse by the day in Tier 1 cities where the shiny jobs are based at. So it boils down to individual tradeoffs people make.”

The debate underscores a generational shift in aspirations. While permanent emigration was once seen as the ultimate marker of success, today’s skilled professionals are weighing India’s economic rise against the West’s established quality of life.