What is stopping Trump from ending birthright citizenship?

Even as Donald Trump amplifies rhetoric about “China, India or some other hell‑hole” and “birth tourism”, the idea that he can simply end birthright citizenship with a stroke of a pen runs into a much older and harder obstacle: the US Constitution.

At the heart of the debate is the 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868, which states:

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“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”

For more than a century and a half, this clause has functioned as the bedrock of automatic birthright citizenship for almost every child born on US soil, regardless of the parents’ immigration status.

Don't miss: Trump shares letter on birthright citizenship that calls India, China ‘hellhole’

What Trump wants to do?

Trump and many conservative allies argue that this system invites “birth tourism” and “anchor babies,” where pregnant women travel late in their pregnancy to give birth in the US so their children gain citizenship. The rhetoric frequently singles out specific countries, India and China being prominent in the latest rant, as if they were the main engines of this phenomenon.

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Their goal is to limit birthright citizenship: either by statute (a new law) or by persuading the Supreme Court to narrow the 14th Amendment so that only children of citizens or lawful permanent residents automatically get citizenship.

That would align the US much more closely with the majority of countries, which tie citizenship primarily to parents’ status rather than to birthplace.

Why he can’t do it easily

1. The 14th Amendment is constitutional bedrock



To end birthright citizenship for children of non‑citizens, the Supreme Court would have to either:

dramatically narrow the 1898 precedent in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, which affirmed that a child born in the US to non‑citizen Chinese parents is a citizen, or Advertisement

accept a new reading that some categories of parents (e.g., undocumented or purely temporary visa holders) are not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the US in the way the Amendment assumes.

Both would break with mainstream legal consensus and require a very bold conservative majority. Courts have traditionally treated birthright citizenship as a settled constitutional doctrine, not a policy knob that politicians can turn on and off.

2. A constitutional amendment is almost impossible

If the judiciary refuses to read the 14th Amendment out of existence, the only clean path left is a constitutional amendment. That would require:

A two‑thirds majority in both the House and Senate, and

Ratification by three‑fourths of the states.

Given the polarisation of US politics, that bar is extremely high. Even if public opinion on birthright citizenship shifts, getting that level of consensus across both Congress and so many state legislatures is, in practice, a near‑impossible hurdle.

3. Lawsuits and checks would immediately follow

Any attempt to restrict birthright citizenship by statute would almost certainly trigger immediate litigation. Civil‑rights groups, immigrant‑advocacy organisations and even some state governments would argue that such a law violates the 14th Amendment as currently interpreted.

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The legal battles could stretch for years, with the Supreme Court ultimately deciding whether to uphold, narrow, or gut birthright citizenship.