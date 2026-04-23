Trump shares letter on birthright citizenship that calls India, China ‘hellhole’

US President Donald Trump took to social media to share a letter on birthright citizenship arguing against the hiring practices in the tech sector. The strongly-worded letter states that these immigrants are not loyal to America.

“A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet. You don't have to go too far to see that. English is not spoken here anymore. That there's almost no loyalty to this country amongst the immigrant class coming in today, which was not always the case,” the letter stated.

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The Irish, Italians, Polish, Lithuanians, Romanians and the Russians all integrated and became Americans, it argues. It said the melting pot is just a chamber pot now.

Trump shares letter

The letter stated that the argument that anyone born in the US, no matter who their parents are or where they came from, should get a US citizenship is “ludicrous”.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) arguing for birthright citizenship have “done more damage to this nation than all the mafia families put together”, it said.

The letter accused immigrants of exploiting public services such as healthcare. It referenced emergency room visits and claimed that taxpayers bear the cost of treatment for undocumented individuals.

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It particularly pointed at states like California and the alleged welfare frauds there, as well as the cultural and linguistic impact of immigration on their society.

Trump shares birthright citizenship letter

“Our nation is being overrun with Chinese coming here just to drop a baby on our shores to then bring in the entie family. How about some common sense in a bankrupt nation. ACLU Attorney Wang is pushing to destroy our national identity, turn us into a colony of China, but it's not limited to China, it's also India,” the letter added.

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