What is UK's child student visa policy? How can Indian students benefit- check eligibility, timeline

A new opportunity has emerged for international students aged 4 to 17 who wish to pursue their education in the United Kingdom. The Child Student visa allows young learners to study at independent schools across the country, provided they meet specific eligibility requirements.

How to apply?

To apply for a Child Student visa, applicants must secure an unconditional offer of a place in a course at an independent school.

They must also demonstrate sufficient financial support to sustain themselves during their stay in the UK and cover course fees.

Importantly, applicants need consent from their parent or guardian, which must be evidenced during the application process.

Students aged 18 and older must apply for a standard Student visa, as the Child Student visa has replaced the previous Tier 4 (Child) student visa.

Application timeline

The application timeline varies based on the applicant's location. For those applying from outside the UK, the earliest they can submit their application is six months prior to the course start date, with a decision typically reached within three weeks. Conversely, applicants already within the UK can apply three months ahead of their course commencement, ensuring their application is submitted before their current visa expires, with a decision typically made within eight weeks.

Duration of visa

The duration of stay on a Child Student visa hinges on the applicant’s age at the time of application and the length of the course. For those under 16, the visa allows for the duration of the course (up to six years) plus an additional four months, while applicants who are 16 or 17 may stay for the length of their course (up to three years), plus four months.

Travel regulations state that students can arrive in the UK up to one month before the course begins. Those interested in extending their stay can do so if they are eligible. The visa application fees stand at £490 for those applying from outside the UK and the same amount for extensions or switches from within the country, along with a healthcare surcharge.

With the Child Student visa, students can attend independent schools, work part-time during term (up to 10 hours a week), and take full-time positions during vacation periods.

However, this visa has limitations: students cannot study at maintained schools or higher education institutions, access public funds, obtain permanent positions, or bring family members unless the parent applies for a separate Parent of a Child Student visa.