Why are US tech giants like Amazon, Apple, Google increasing reliance on H-1B visas as against Indian IT firms: Report

In a noticeable trend, major American technology companies, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and Meta, have substantially increased their dependence on H-1B visa holders in the last few years. Meanwhile, top Indian IT firms are moving away from these visas, according to a report by the Economic Times.

As per the survey, since 2016, US firms' use of H-1B visas has surged by an impressive 189%. Amazon leads this charge, reporting a staggering 478% increase in H-1B visa applications, while Meta and Google have seen rises of 244% and 137%, respectively.

This rising trend stands in stark contrast to the strategy of leading Indian IT companies, such as TCS, Wipro, Infosys, and HCL, which have decreased their use of the H-1B visa by 56%.

This divergence highlights a shift in tactics; Indian firms that have successfully established operations in the United States are increasingly focusing on recruiting local talent and offering Green Card sponsorships to attract skilled professionals.

According to Vic Goel, managing partner at Goel & Anderson, a US corporate immigration law firm, the growing demand for H-1B visa holders is largely driven by the need for specialised skills in fast-evolving fields such as digital transformation, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. "U.S. companies must rely on H-1B visas to fill roles with skills not easily found domestically, especially in emerging tech,” Goel commented.

The political landscape surrounding immigration in the United States is also in flux, with concerns mounting over the potential impact of President Donald Trump's renewed anti-immigration policies. Experts warn that these changes could affect the issuance of new H-1B visas, renewals, and the work eligibility of H-4 visa holders, who are spouses of H-1B visa holders.

Concerns regarding immigration challenges have been voiced by founders of Indian origin, such as Aravind Srinivas from the AI start-up Perplexity, who highlighted difficulties in attaining Green Cards.

Now that Donald Trump has officially returned to the White House after winning the US elections by a huge margin, his election has raised significant questions about the future of India's interests in the US. This particularly concerns H-1B visas, defence cooperation, and trade relations.

H-1B Visa Concerns

One of the most pressing issues for the Indian workforce is the fate of the H-1B visa program, which allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialized fields such as technology and engineering.

Trump has been a vocal critic of the H-1B system, describing it as detrimental to American workers. During his presidency, he pushed for reforms to increase the minimum wage for H-1B holders, which would make it harder for many Indian tech professionals to obtain these visas.

During his previous administration, H-1B visa applications faced heightened scrutiny, with 34% requiring additional documentation.

Discussions are emerging about the potential for significant amendments to the Immigration and Nationality Act, particularly regarding H-1B visas after Trump officially returns to office.