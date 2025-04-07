Why Saudi Arabia has suspended Umrah, visit visas for India and 13 other countries ahead of Hajj season

Saudi Arabia has temporarily halted the issuance of Umrah, business, and family visit visas for citizens from 14 countries, including India. This suspension is set to last until mid-June 2025, coinciding with the end of the Hajj pilgrimage season. The decision aims to address overcrowding and enhance safety measures during the pilgrimage.

The affected countries are Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen. Saudi officials have stated that foreign nationals have frequently entered on Umrah or visit visas, then overstayed illegally to perform Hajj, contributing to overcrowding and safety issues during last year’s pilgrimage.

The tragic incidents of the 2024 Hajj season, where over 1,000 fatalities occurred due to extreme heat and overcrowding, have prompted the Saudi authorities to enforce stricter visa regulations. Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has ordered these measures to prevent unregistered pilgrims from participating in Hajj.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has clarified that the visa suspension is a logistical measure to ensure a safer pilgrimage experience, rather than one rooted in diplomatic issues. Hajj-specific visas remain unaffected, allowing registered pilgrims to continue their plans.

Officials have noted that unregistered pilgrims often lack access to basic amenities, contributing to safety hazards during the pilgrimage. As a part of the new regulations, the last date for issuing Umrah visas is set for April 13. This is to prevent new applicants from the listed countries until the Hajj ends.

Saudi authorities have warned that individuals performing Hajj without proper authorisation or overstaying their visas may face a five-year entry ban. This approach aims to ensure that only those with valid registration partake in the pilgrimage, thus minimising risks.