Indian arrivals up 297%, Vietnam plans 5-10 year golden visas to ride the tourism wave  

As Vietnam races ahead in Southeast Asia’s post-pandemic tourism recovery, the country is eyeing a bold new move to solidify its position. The Tourism Advisory Board has proposed a long-term visa programme to the government, aiming to lure affluent travellers, digital nomads, and foreign investors.

At the heart of the proposal: a “golden visa” that would allow foreigners to stay for five to ten years — an offer already standard in regional rivals like Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The recommendations were formally submitted to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, as first reported by VnExpress.

Related Articles

The timing of the proposal is strategic. Vietnam has recovered 98% of its pre-pandemic tourism levels, emerging as the fastest-growing destination in Southeast Asia. In 2024, it attracted 17.5 million international visitors — outpacing Singapore and trailing only behind Thailand and Malaysia.

Alongside the golden visa, the board suggested a 10-year investor visa with the potential for permanent residency after five years and a five-year talent visa with streamlined renewals. These schemes could first roll out in key tourist cities like Phu Quoc, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang.

Much of Vietnam’s tourism momentum can be traced back to reforms introduced in 2023 — most notably, the extension of e-visas to 90 days and the inclusion of more visa-exempt nations. Connectivity has also improved, with the launch of the first direct US-Vietnam flight and a string of luxury hotel investments, from Capella Hanoi to upcoming Ritz-Carlton openings.

At present, many South Asian countries have visa on arrival for Indian tourists, while Vietnam issues e-visa for travellers.

India has become a major growth market. In 2024, Vietnam welcomed over 500,000 Indian tourists — a staggering 297% surge from pre-pandemic numbers. Da Nang saw 222,000 Indian visitors this year alone, over 5% of total international arrivals. Meanwhile, destinations like Phu Quoc and Ha Long are becoming hotspots for Indian weddings.

Vietnam’s budget airline Vietjet is riding the wave, offering fares from ₹11 across several India-Vietnam routes to boost accessibility. Chinese travellers are also turning to Vietnam amid safety concerns elsewhere.

With infrastructure expansion underway — including the upcoming Long Thanh International Airport slated for March 2026 — Vietnam has set its sights on welcoming 23 million international visitors by 2025. If the current growth trend holds, it could soon surpass Malaysia to become the second-most-visited country in Southeast Asia.