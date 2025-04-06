UK immigration: Foreign workers to pay more for UK entry as new visa fees and salary limits take effect from April 9

From April 9, 2025, sweeping changes to the UK’s immigration system will take effect, tightening the rules for foreign workers and raising the cost of visa applications. Care providers aiming to hire from overseas will first need to prove they’ve attempted to fill roles with UK-based candidates. Meanwhile, the threshold salary for Skilled Worker visas will rise from £23,200 to £25,000 a year, making the route more expensive for employers and applicants alike.

The UK Home Office has confirmed a new schedule of immigration fees, set to roll out on April 9, 2025. Foreign nationals applying under various visa categories — including work, study, and visit routes — will face higher costs, along with those seeking naturalization or employer sponsorships.

Work visa applicants, whether applying from abroad or within the UK, will see fee increases across the board. This includes those applying under the Skilled Worker route, which replaced the former Tier 2 (General) visa.

To be eligible for a Skilled Worker visa, applicants must be sponsored by a Home Office-approved UK employer, possess a certificate of sponsorship (CoS), work in an eligible role, and meet minimum salary requirements, which now vary based on job type and CoS issuance date.

For applications made outside the UK

Skilled Worker visa (3 years or less): Fees will rise from £719 to £769.

Skilled Worker visa (over 3 years): Fees will increase from £1,420 to £1,519.

Skilled Worker on Immigration Salary List (3 years or less): From £551 to £590.

Skilled Worker on Immigration Salary List (over 3 years): From £1,084 to £1,160.

Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa (3 years or less): From £284 to £304.

Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa (over 3 years): From £551 to £590.

Temporary Worker visas (e.g. seasonal, charity, creative): From £298 to £319.

For applications made within the UK

Skilled Worker visa (3 years or less): Fees will go from £827 to £885.

Skilled Worker visa (over 3 years): Fees will rise from £1,636 to £1,751.

Skilled Worker on Immigration Salary List (3 years or less): From £551 to £590.

Skilled Worker on Immigration Salary List (over 3 years): From £1,084 to £1,160.

Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa (3 years or less): From £284 to £304.

Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa (over 3 years): From £551 to £590.

Temporary Worker visas: From £298 to £319.

These fee increases are part of the broader overhaul of UK immigration policy, aimed at reshaping the labour market and managing migration more tightly through economic thresholds.