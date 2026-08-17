Indian H-1B, F-1 visa applicants alert! US immigration authority to reject these forms from September 15

The changes have been made to align with a recently finalised USCIS rule that establishes fixed periods of admission and a new extension-of-stay procedure specifically for nonimmigrant academic students, exchange visitors and foreign media representatives.

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Why this matters for Indian applicants

India is the largest source of international students in the United States, with hundreds of thousands enrolled at any given time. A significant number are on F-1 visas working through Optional Practical Training or navigating status changes, situations that require filing I-539 or I-765. Indian H-1B holders who need to change or extend their nonimmigrant status are also directly affected.

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With no transition window built in, an applicant who files the old form a day late faces automatic rejection, with no recourse until the correct form is resubmitted.

The exact cutoff rules

Form I-539 — Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status

Current edition in use: 08/28/24

New edition effective from: September 15, 2026 (dated 09/15/26)

Submit the 08/28/24 edition before September 15 — it will be accepted

Submit the 08/28/24 edition on or after September 15 — it will be rejected

From September 15 onward, only the 09/15/26 edition will be accepted

Do not file the new 09/15/26 edition before September 15 — it will not be processed

Form I-765 — Application for Employment Authorization

Current edition in use: 08/21/25

New edition effective from: September 15, 2026 (dated 09/15/26)

Submit the 08/21/25 edition before September 15 — it will be accepted

Submit the 08/21/25 edition on or after September 15 — it will be rejected

From September 15 onward, only the 09/15/26 edition will be accepted

Do not file the new 09/15/26 edition before September 15 — it will not be processed

Key rule that applies to both forms

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There is no grace period — the switch is immediate and absolute

Preview versions of both new forms are available now on the USCIS website

The new forms can be reviewed in advance but must not be filed before September 15

MUST READ: US may scrap 60-day job search window: What it means for Indians facing job loss on H-1B visas

What applicants should do now

USCIS has released preview versions of both new forms and their instructions ahead of the September 15 date, but they cannot be filed yet. Applicants should use this window to review the new forms and understand what has changed. Those with pending applications that need to be filed before the deadline should use the current editions and ensure they are submitted before September 15. Anyone filing on or after that date must use only the new editions.

Preview versions of both updated forms are available on the USCIS website on the Form I-539 and Form I-765 pages.