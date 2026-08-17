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Indian H-1B, F-1 visa applicants alert! US immigration authority to reject these forms from September 15

Indian H-1B, F-1 visa applicants alert! US immigration authority to reject these forms from September 15

The changes have been made to align with a recently finalised USCIS rule that establishes fixed periods of admission and a new extension-of-stay procedure specifically for nonimmigrant academic students, exchange visitors and foreign media representatives

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Sonali
Sonali
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 9:28 AM IST
Indian H-1B, F-1 visa applicants alert! US immigration authority to reject these forms from September 15US Congress representatives backing the bill to halt H-1B for three years suggest that this will make employers hire Americans first. (Image: File)

Starting September 15, 2026, two widely used US immigration forms will change, and USCIS has made one thing clear: there is no grace period. Submit the old version on or after that date and your application will be rejected outright.

The forms in question are Form I-539, used to extend or change nonimmigrant status, and Form I-765, the employment authorisation application. New editions of both, dated 09/15/26, will go into effect on that date, replacing the current 08/28/24 edition of I-539 and the 08/21/25 edition of I-765.

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The changes have been made to align with a recently finalised USCIS rule that establishes fixed periods of admission and a new extension-of-stay procedure specifically for nonimmigrant academic students, exchange visitors and foreign media representatives.

READ MORE: US visa rule change? Embassy clarifies whether minors need to be present for in-person interviews, a rule parents often miss

Why this matters for Indian applicants

India is the largest source of international students in the United States, with hundreds of thousands enrolled at any given time. A significant number are on F-1 visas working through Optional Practical Training or navigating status changes, situations that require filing I-539 or I-765. Indian H-1B holders who need to change or extend their nonimmigrant status are also directly affected.

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With no transition window built in, an applicant who files the old form a day late faces automatic rejection, with no recourse until the correct form is resubmitted.

The exact cutoff rules

Form I-539 — Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status

  • Current edition in use: 08/28/24
  • New edition effective from: September 15, 2026 (dated 09/15/26)
  • Submit the 08/28/24 edition before September 15 — it will be accepted
  • Submit the 08/28/24 edition on or after September 15 — it will be rejected
  • From September 15 onward, only the 09/15/26 edition will be accepted
  • Do not file the new 09/15/26 edition before September 15 — it will not be processed

Form I-765 — Application for Employment Authorization

  • Current edition in use: 08/21/25
  • New edition effective from: September 15, 2026 (dated 09/15/26)
  • Submit the 08/21/25 edition before September 15 — it will be accepted
  • Submit the 08/21/25 edition on or after September 15 — it will be rejected
  • From September 15 onward, only the 09/15/26 edition will be accepted
  • Do not file the new 09/15/26 edition before September 15 — it will not be processed

Key rule that applies to both forms

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  • There is no grace period — the switch is immediate and absolute
  • Preview versions of both new forms are available now on the USCIS website
  • The new forms can be reviewed in advance but must not be filed before September 15

MUST READ: US may scrap 60-day job search window: What it means for Indians facing job loss on H-1B visas

What applicants should do now

USCIS has released preview versions of both new forms and their instructions ahead of the September 15 date, but they cannot be filed yet. Applicants should use this window to review the new forms and understand what has changed. Those with pending applications that need to be filed before the deadline should use the current editions and ensure they are submitted before September 15. Anyone filing on or after that date must use only the new editions.

Preview versions of both updated forms are available on the USCIS website on the Form I-539 and Form I-765 pages.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sonali
Sonali

Sonali is a journalist and Senior Sub Editor at Business Today, leading the NRI and Education sections with a keen focus on visas and global mobility trends. She delivers accessible, actionable stories on visa reforms, travel opportunities, and the experiences of Indians abroad. Beyond the newsroom, Sonali is an avid singer and passionate food and travel enthusiast, often drawing inspiration from her journeys and culinary discoveries. Her work combines in-depth reporting with a love for exploring cultures, making her stories especially relevant for readers navigating global opportunities.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 9:28 AM IST
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