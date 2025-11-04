With Canada tightening visas, Indian students turn to Europe’s affordable and flexible options

A record surge in Canada’s student visa rejections has forced Indian students to look beyond traditional destinations. With 74% of Indian study permit applications denied in August 2025, up from just 32% a year earlier, many are now turning to countries offering affordable education, smoother visa processes, and stronger post-study opportunities.

Explaining the fallout, Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO of University Living, told Business Today that the policy shift is prompting Indian students to explore alternative education destinations offering both quality and affordability. “With Canada reducing its student intake, a new wave of opportunities is opening up for Indian students across the globe. New Zealand, European nations like Germany and France, Southeast Asian hubs such as Singapore and Malaysia, and the UAE are emerging as exciting destinations offering world-class education, diverse cultural exposure, affordable living, and strong post-study career pathways,” Arora said.

Canada’s tightening reshapes global choices

The Canadian government’s visa rejections reached 74% in August 2025, compared to a steady 40% global rejection rate. Chinese applicants faced just 24% refusals. Arora noted that while Canada’s restrictions have raised concern among Indian students, they also represent a “course correction” aimed at filtering genuine candidates. “Canada’s tighter scrutiny is aimed at course correction — ensuring that only genuine students benefit from its education system and ultimately contribute meaningfully to its economy and communities,” he said.

Shifting trends and emerging fields of study

Indian students have historically favoured Canada for technology and management programs, but are now looking beyond. “According to University Living’s Indian Student Mobility Report 2024, top study fields include Information Technology, Biosciences, Medicine and Healthcare, Media and Journalism, Human Resources, Actuarial Science, Engineering, Agricultural Science and Forestry, MBA programs, and Diploma courses,” Arora said.

As policies tighten in the “Big Four” destinations, the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, students are turning to new education markets. “Germany, known for its excellence in engineering and applied sciences, continues to attract students with low or no tuition fees and strong industry linkages. France is gaining traction for programs in business, fashion, hospitality, and the arts, while New Zealand offers STEM, business, creative arts, and environmental science programs,” Arora said.

Europe offers cost-effective options

Europe has become the most cost-effective alternative for Indian students. “Tuition fees vary widely, with the US and UK being the most expensive, ranging from $20,000 to $50,000 per year. In contrast, Germany and France offer more affordable options; many programs in Germany are tuition-free, while public universities in France charge as little as €2,770 per year for undergraduate studies,” Arora said.

Living costs in France, he noted, average €10,000–€15,000 annually, including accommodation, food, and transport. Scholarships and financial aid remain key enablers.

Employability and post-study pathways

Countries like Germany, France, and Italy now offer post-study work visas of up to 24 months, while New Zealand allows students to work up to 20 hours per week during studies and full-time during breaks. “Enhanced career support systems, including job fairs, guidance, and internships, are positioning Japan as an increasingly attractive destination for career-focused students,” Arora said.