Even as India's two principal political parties engage in a slugfest over whose app is more anti-national in sharing data of citizens with foreign servers, the spotlight is clearly on the prime minister's app 'Narendra Modi' because it treads a thin line.
The buyback benefits the freshly minted chairman's new love-Tata Sons-the most
In the midst of the filibuster about widespread job losses in India, here are some facts to ponder over…
Political pundits and analysts have grossly under-estimated the SP scion's popularity among the youth, women folk.
It's a defeatist way of looking at their business
With the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Act, 2016 becoming a law, Mallya has a momentous opportunity to clean up his slate by declaring Kingfisher bankrupt.
