Business Wise Exclusive Columns Indian Government Business Today
Home
OPINION
Business Wise by Rajeev Dubey

NaMo: Whose app is it anyway?

Rajeev Dubey | New Delhi
NaMo: Whose app is it anyway?

Even as India's two principal political parties engage in a slugfest over whose app is more anti-national in sharing data of citizens with foreign servers, the spotlight is clearly on the prime minister's app 'Narendra Modi' because it treads a thin line.

 
 

Modicare: Here's why implementation is a huge challenge

More

Deals with eBay, Snapdeal reflect Flipkart's desperation to counter Amazon

More

TCS share buyback: Did Chandrasekaran act in the interest of Tata Sons, or TCS?

The buyback benefits the freshly minted chairman's new love-Tata Sons-the most

More

Budget 2017: The Most Unique Budget

More

Budget '17 taxes: Arun Jaitley may give from one hand and take from another

More

Can the 'insider' set the Bombay House in order?

More

Raghuram Rajan & Nikesh Arora: A tale of two exits

More
 
 

IT sector job cuts: Are Infosys, Wipro, TCS really cutting jobs, or is it just fear-mongering?

In the midst of the filibuster about widespread job losses in India, here are some facts to ponder over…
More

UP Elections 2017: Don't be surprised if it's Akhilesh Yadav in UP

Political pundits and analysts have grossly under-estimated the SP scion's popularity among the youth, women folk.
More

Why Infy, TCS, Wipro should not repeat Cognizant's mistake on share buyback

It's a defeatist way of looking at their business
More

Budget'17: Here's what Jaitley can do to promote digital transactions in the country

More

Why currency won't be back to normal before June, 2017

More

Surgical Strike at Tata Sons: Ratan Tata's deep distrust behind Cyrus Mistry's removal?

More

Why Mallya must declare bankruptcy

With the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Act, 2016 becoming a law, Mallya has a momentous opportunity to clean up his slate by declaring Kingfisher bankrupt.
More
Advertisement