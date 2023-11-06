Redefining automotive experiences for users

The transition from vehicles powered by traditional combustion-based engines to electric vehicles (EVs) is no longer just a trend—it's a revolution. The quick adoption of EVs is denotative of this shift that we’re witnessing in the automotive landscape. To accommodate the rapidly changing consumer preferences, growing environmental concerns, and incessant technological advances, users are quickly turning to EVs, as they prioritize a sustainable and more efficient mode of transportation.

Think Design has been partnering with some of the emerging industry giants to create improved user experiences while factoring newer government compliances and the growing industry infrastructure, helping make EVs more widely accepted as an essential part of the future of transportation.

Accelerating Adoption Across the Nation

Even though the adoption of EVs is an upcoming trend, there is a growing need for enhanced user experiences supplementing the product to facilitate a seamless transition. To match the reliance on traditional vehicles that users are accustomed to using in a new-age vehicle, we recognize the room for breakthroughs in the sector and improvement in the products.

Innovations Reshaping the EV Experience at Think Design

A complete EV experience encompasses every aspect of user interaction—from onboarding to servicing. As we aim to bring an innovative shift to it, we focus on incorporating convenience, safety, and integration to create stellar user experiences that seamlessly integrate into our current lifestyles.

1. Evolved Integration of Technology

Remote monitoring and control, along with seamless integration of 3rd party platforms through mobile apps are revolutionary features EVs have imparted to the modern driver. Not only do they help make EVs accessible, but also facilitate safer driving experiences. Think Design aims to continually transform these integrated apps and other related interfaces to create secure and convenient experiences for users globally.

2. On-Route Communication

Communication is not limited to interaction with the driver as they travel from point A to B; it’s part of a much larger holistic system. Through effective visualization of information and data, our designers strive to create intuitive interfaces that help drivers make informed decisions and optimize their trips at every instance.

3. Convenient Charging

Charging infrastructure remains a critical aspect of EV adoption. To eliminate uncertainties and make the charging process hassle-free, our designers have been going the extra mile to meet the users in the middle and solve their problems by incorporating new-age solutions. Through predictive analysis of users’ travel patterns and charging habits of the user pool, paired with the knowledge of the existing charging stations, inconvenient stops to be made for charging your EV can be avoided as we help provide critical charging-related alerts and updates beforehand.

4. Evolved Purchase Journeys

The adoption of EVs has caused a shift in the buyer mindset, pushing them towards a more intuitive and digital-first experience. The digital purchase journeys have moved away from generic retail experiences and now cater to the digital fluency of the average customer as well as their urge to learn more about the product before making a purchase.

Consumers are now inclined to use various digital channels (websites, apps, etc.) to move through purchase journeys that allow them to gather information about the products, customize the product, and schedule critical checkpoints at their own pace.

Navigating Cognitive Load in EVs

When adapting to EVs, users navigate a steep learning curve. Paying attention to the cognitive load on the driver plays a significant role in the user experience.

Digital interfaces on EVs are the primary source of cognitive load on drivers. To avoid overwhelming them on the road, it is important to find smarter ways to display all critical updates on the screens seamlessly. The solution: prioritizing user-centric design to help create interfaces that are simple, effective, and accessible, ensuring that the EVs are compliant with all safety-critical regulations at all times.

Additionally, EVs come with new driving characteristics. This ushers drivers to adjust their driving habits and patterns while prioritizing battery usage. This additional effort needs to be made as simple as possible to ensure users continue to choose EVs as their primary mode of transport.

Future-Proofing EVs: The Scope for Development

As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, future-proofing them is essential as there is immense potential for growth. We envision designing modular products paired with emerging technologies that can accommodate upcoming trends and changes seamlessly, including integrations, automation, etc.

The active adoption of EVs marks a critical shift in the automotive industry. As the industry continues to grow and evolve, it remains highly competitive, making it essential to stay relevant at all times. Think Design believes that the key is delivering exceptional user experiences. Incorporating innovation in cutting-edge technology is bound to drive transformation in the automotive industry.

The author is Chief Strategy Officer at Think Design Collaborative

