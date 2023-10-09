Shaping tomorrow: Important for Corporate Responsibility Programmes to redefine Indian parenting duties

If you’re asked to create a picture of your home, describing the role of your mother and father, what image comes to your mind? Traditionally, the role of Indian fathers in childcare has always been that of a provider. A recent study conducted in Uttar Pradesh finds that 88 per cent of female and 75 per cent of male respondents consider childcare to be the responsibility of mothers alone.

Another study on urban Indian parents titled ‘Indian National Parenting Survey (2018)’ showed that mothers make up 91 per cent of primary caregivers while fathers accounted for only 2 per cent. In an ideal set-up, both mother and father should share responsibilities to raise their children. However, that’s not the case in most families, as reflected in these studies. Any progressive society needs to ensure there’s an equal engagement of men in early childcare activities. And as we are trying to progress towards a more gender-equal world, shared responsibility has become crucial as more women enter the formal workforce.

Need to promote gender-neutral parenting

It’s often said that ‘children are great imitators and as a parent, you should give them something great to imitate.’ Simply put, children pick up behaviors and gender norms from the people they interact with. Parents who uphold traditional gender norms, wherein fathers are providers and mothers are caretakers, model those behaviours for their kids. Parents need to realize early that raising children in a gender-neutral way can play a crucial role in promoting gender equality.

Eventually, this helps children become more resilient to rigid stereotypes in their early childhood. However, there are certain bottlenecks. The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) ‘Global Gender Gap Report’ (2022) ranks India 135th out of 146 countries in gender inequalities, a slight improvement from 2021, when India was ranked 145th among 156 nations. This gender gap stems from deep-rooted patriarchy and the practice of conventional gender norms, among other things. Men are often seen taking important household and financial decisions while women are expected to carry out household chores and shoulder the responsibility of childcare.

And no! This is not the case in rural households alone. A similar trend is seen in urban homes as well. A national survey conducted in 2020 shows that only 26 per cent of Indian men take part in household work. With more women stepping out of homes and entering formal workspaces, Indian fathers need to practice co-parenting and be able to showcase their ability to respond to their children’s emotional and physical well-being. This gender-neutral parenting can become a stepping stone in promoting and achieving greater gender equality and equity. Such an approach has historically shown a positive impact on the holistic development of children, particularly at a young age.

Establishing the role of fathers in childcare

A modern Indian father’s role must break free from his prescribed stereotypical role of exclusively being a provider. He is a co-parent who contributes towards the responsive care and cognitive stimulation of his children. Also, brain development in a child’s early years is directly connected to their experiences and interactions. Major education boards in India, like National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), have made a neutral approach to parenthood a part of their curriculum.

For example, there are references to fathers cooking a meal or doing other household chores, and mothers taking on entrepreneurial roles. This shift in the collaborative role of the mother and father needs to be taken to the grassroots level. Hence, supporting and scaling up some promising initiatives at the grassroots can be a viable strategy for governments and non-government organizations to reduce gender inequalities For instance, in 2017, UNICEF announced the 'Super Dads' initiative, which was part of their #EarlyMomentsMatter campaign. The initiative aimed to increase understanding among fathers on how children’s environments and experiences in early childhood can shape their future. Another such program by UNICEF India and Dost Learning Foundation called ‘Aapki Dost - Your Friend,’ was an initiative started in 2021, designed to aid caregivers, especially fathers, in fostering children's healthy growth at home.

This responsibility of promoting the role of the father in childcare activities shouldn’t be limited to developmental organizations and the government alone. It is encouraging to see more and more private sector partners involved in initiatives aligned with national programs like Universal Immunization Programme and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, working towards imparting knowledge about the father’s crucial role in early child development.

The next step forward

The role of parents in children’s early life is crucial and complex. Hence, it’s important to create a disruption in gendered decision-making that takes place in traditional Indian households. This will also have an impact on behavioural change around health and hygiene for Indians.

While it’s difficult to change situations overnight, the fact that the conversation has started is a big win in itself! Moreover, such positive case studies show us that consistency, along with scalable efforts, can bring change in the gendered role of parents when it comes to childcare. This mindset will only push us toward a more equitable future!

(The author is Executive Director and General Manager - South Asia (Beauty & Personal Care) at Hindustan Unilever)