The AI Alchemist: Transforming Data into Gold 

In the kaleidoscope of India’s IT industry, a new alchemist is at play – Generative AI. This isn’t just a tool; it’s a game changer, a veritable Midas touch turning bytes into bucks. As we stand on the cusp of a revolution, let’s decode how Generative AI is not just supporting the Indian IT industry but catapulting it into a golden era.

Product Development - Generative AI is the new Picasso of product development. It’s crafting software quickly and precisely that would make traditional developers tip their hats. According to Gartner, AI is set to create $2.9 trillion of business value by 2024 globally. Imagine the slice of that pie India can claim with its IT prowess.

Customer experience – the holy grail of the digital age. AI isn’t just personalising it; it’s revolutionising it. Juniper Research forecasts that conversational AI chatbots could lead to annual cost savings of $12 billion by 2025. For Indian IT, that’s not just saving pennies; it’s earning loyalty – and that’s priceless.

CRM - Regarding loyalty, Generative AI is the new cupid in customer relationship management (CRM). It predicts customer needs, automates interactions, and forges relationships stronger than any archaic algorithm. Now, that’s what I call a match made in digital heaven.

Data analytics – the crystal ball of the 21st century. AI doesn’t just read data; it tells stories. Stories that transform strategies and bottom lines. Indian IT companies are no longer just service providers; they’re soothsayers.

And of course, the pièce de résistance – AI in automation. It’s doing more than taking over mundane tasks; it’s redefining roles, making the workforce not obsolete but elevated. The Automation Advantage report states that automation could raise productivity by up to 1.4 percent annually (Accenture, "The Automation Advantage”). This isn’t just efficiency; it’s evolution.

In Marketing, AI is the new Don Draper, but with data-driven insights instead of whiskey-fuelled intuition. The personalised campaigns it generates don’t just speak to the audience; they engage them. Talk about a marketing marvel.

Then there’s the buzzword that’s music to every IT mogul’s ears – Scalability. AI scales up operations without a proportional increase in costs. It’s like cloning your best employee a thousand times without the HR headaches.

What about Risk management? AI is the superhero here, predicting pitfalls and dodging bullets before they're even fired. It's financial foresight that could save billions. A study by McKinsey estimates AI could lead to an additional $1 trillion to $2.6 trillion in value in global banking. For the Indian IT industry, that’s not a safety net; it’s a trampoline to higher revenue.

And let’s not sideline the silent sentinel – cybersecurity. With AI on the watch, cyber threats are not just identified; they’re anticipated. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that global spending on cybersecurity products and services will exceed $1 trillion cumulatively over the next five years (Cybersecurity Ventures, 2020). In this arena, Indian IT can not only protect but also profit.

Finally, AI in training and development is not just an educator; it’s a personal coach. It’s tailoring programs that evolve with the learner, ensuring every Indian IT professional is not just up-to-date, but ahead of the curve.

In the grand chessboard of the IT industry, AI is the horse – powerful, versatile, and game-changing. It’s not just supporting the Indian IT industry; it’s reshaping it, creating wealth not just in silos but across the spectrum. So, here’s to Generative AI – the master alchemist of the digital era, offering a lifeline to Indian IT industry to lead and set standards , one algorithm at a time.

What about the concerns that surround AI today. They are all valid . It is not a completely developed and reliable tool, as of now. However, so were Sachin, Rohit, and Virat when they were first discovered in their teens, and now they are cricketing legends. Turning potential into a mega opportunity takes vision, passion, perseverance and self-belief. Someone will get this right. I am hoping it is Indian IT because we have not seen a opportunity this big ever before and we have what it takes to lead the way.

(The author is the Founder & Chairman, Sampark Foundation, and former CEO of HCLTech)