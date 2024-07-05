What are the top 9 career options in the social development sector for India's youth? Check details here

The social sector in India has witnessed a remarkable transformation over the years. Today, thousands of young people are keen to contribute to societal change in a meaningful way, and thereby contribute to nation building. As per a report titled ‘India Philanthropy Report 2024,’ by strategic philanthropy foundation Dasra, written in collaboration with Bain & Co, India’s social sector spending over the last five years experienced a robust annual growth of 13% and stands at approximately Rs 23 trillion ($280 billion) in FY 2023 (8.3% of GDP).

Given the evolution of the social sector over the last decade or so there is a growing need in the social sector for professionals with academic preparation and sector-specific skills. India’s young demographic can lead the societal change we wish to see and there are multiple career avenues available for India’s youth–here are some options they could choose from:-

Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Workers : These professionals are at the forefront of social sector activities. The opportunity ranges from being program managers to field officers and project coordinators. NGO workers help in addressing pressing social issues by strategizing, executing projects & engaging with local communities to drive positive change.

Social Entrepreneurs : Social entrepreneurs create ventures addressing diverse challenges such as education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and poverty alleviation with an innovative and sustainable business model. They blend financial viability with social impact, driving change through entrepreneurial initiatives that combine revenue generation with social good.

Policy Analysts: Policy Analysts drive social progress by collaborating with think tanks, NGOs, and Government agencies. They work closely with policymakers, where they review, and propose different policies for creating a more equitable and inclusive society. They also design strategies around the implementation of the policies at the national and regional levels.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Professionals : CSR professionals design, implement, and oversee CSR programs within corporations, and align social initiatives with broad business objectives, creating positive impact on society. As part of the Companies Act, every organization must plough back a percentage of their profit in CSR.

Public Health Workers : Health Educators, Community Health Workers, and Public Health Analysts contribute to building healthier and more resilient communities. They do this through education and creating advocacy for essential healthcare services, thereby ensuring preventive health measures, especially for women and children.

Environmental Activists : Environmental and conservation specialists are dedicated to protecting the environment through research, conservation strategies, and advocacy for sustainable practices. These activists strive to preserve biodiversity, combat climate change, and ensure a healthy planet for future generations through affirmative on-ground action.

Rural Development Officers : Collaboration among government agencies, NGOs, and development sector Fellowship programs, drive progress in rural and sub-urban areas. They design and implement developmental programs to enhance livelihoods, upgrade infrastructure, and foster economic growth, thereby bridging the urban-rural development gap.

Education Specialists : Teachers, Curriculum Developers, and Education Program Coordinators play crucial roles in enhancing education quality and accessibility. They empower individuals and foster societal development through learning. They design innovative curricula, employ effective teaching methods, and ensure equitable access to learning opportunities.

Social Researchers: Through empirical research and data analysis, Social Researchers provide evidence-based insights to policy developers and program implementation. By understanding and researching complex social issues, they contribute to shaping effective interventions and fostering positive social change.

A social sector career requires a strong skill set and a passion for driving change. Several organizations, including the SBI Foundation, are working towards building a young workforce that can drive societal change. India’s youth must look at career options beyond the corporate world and explore how they can foster change at the grassroots level, thereby contributing to national goals.

Views are personal. The author is President & COO, SBI Foundation