I cannot link my PAN with Aadhaar and have to file ITR to claim a refund. What should I do?

Hi, today is the last day to link the permanent account number (PAN) with my Aadhaar; otherwise, my PAN will be inoperative. I was trying to link it, but I have been unable to do so. The name on Aadhaar is not matching with PAN. Since I still need to link it, what should I do? What are the possible reasons for failure while linking Aadhaar and PAN? Besides, I also have to file my Income Tax Return (ITR) to claim a refund. What do you think I should do now? How long does it take to rectify the details and file a return to get a refund?

Ashwin

By Amit Gupta, Managing Director at SAG Infotech

There is a significant problem related to linking PAN cards with Aadhaar cards, as many people have encountered problems related to mismatch of their name. This problem is causing a hindrance, but there is a solution available to resolve this issue. Below is a step-by-step process to address the issue:

To start, visit the online portal of the income tax department, or click this link to redirect to the page https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home. In the top right corner, under the "How to?" section, they should click “Update PAN/Aadhaar Details” to initiate the name updating process. The website offers two options for updating the PAN Card details or updating the Aadhaar Card details.

The name on Aadhaar is not matching with PAN. Since I still need to link it, what should I do?

To address the Aadhaar-PAN name mismatch issue, individuals should click on the link under "Update Aadhaar Details." This will allow them to update only the address through the online mode. However, to update their name on the Aadhaar Card, they must visit the nearest Permanent Enrolment Centre. Alternatively, they can resolve the name mismatch issue by changing their name on the PAN Card to match the Aadhaar Card.

There are two methods available to change the name on the Aadhaar Card. First, individuals can visit the nearest permanent enrolment centre, fill out the relevant form, attach the necessary documents, and submit the form to update their names. Alternatively, they can download the name change/update form from the UIDAI website, fill in all the required details, attach the necessary valid documents and proofs, and submit it to the nearest permanent enrolment centre.

Following these steps, individuals can update, change, or correct their partial or complete names. Once the permanent enrolment centre processes the request, they will receive their updated Aadhaar Card. Additionally, they can request an updated PAN Card to resolve the name mismatch issue.

2. What are the possible reasons for failure while linking Aadhaar and PAN? Besides, I also have to file my Income Tax Return (ITR) to claim a refund.

If you find a name mismatch between your Aadhaar Card and PAN Card, rectifying and updating your name on either document is crucial. The first option is to visit the nearest Permanent Enrolment Centre of UIDAI to update your name on the Aadhaar Card. The second option is to apply on the NSDL website to rectify the name on your PAN Card. Specific documents will be required as supporting evidence to resolve the name mismatch issue.

The list of documents accepted for rectifying the name mismatch includes a valid passport, bank statement or passbook, post office account statement, ration card, voter's identity card, Indian driving license, any government-issued photo identity card, an electricity bill (not older than three months), water bill, property tax payment receipt, telephone or post-paid mobile bill, credit card statement, insurance policy, and marriage certificate.

These government-authorized documents serve as proof of identity and are recognized by the UIDAI authority for validating name rectification on the Aadhaar Card. By utilizing the services provided by UIDAI, such as the Aadhaar OTP (One-Time Password) and other available resources, you can easily resolve the name mismatch issue between your Aadhaar Card and PAN Card.

Ensuring that your name is correctly updated on both documents is essential for smooth transactions, financial activities, and compliance with government regulations.

3. What should I do now? How long does it take to rectify the details and file a return to get a refund?

To fix the details, you should follow the instructions provided by the respective authorities and make sure that you submit all the required documents accurately. First, read the guidelines carefully, and if you face any difficulties, contact the authorities. The time it takes to rectify the details differs for everyone depending on their case. But it typically takes a few days to a few weeks.

It is crucial to know that filling out a tax return and rectifying a name mismatch are different processes. Once your name details are corrected and updated on your Aadhaar and PAN card, you can further proceed to file your tax returns. The duration of receiving a refund after filing a return can also vary. The duration is based on how much time authorities need for processing, the accuracy of your return, or if you need additional scrutiny. Generally, refunds are processed within a few weeks or months. Still, it would be best for you to check with the tax authorities or consult a tax professional for more specific information regarding the refund timeline in your jurisdiction.

(Views expressed by the investment expert are his/her own.)