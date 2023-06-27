Here’s how you can check if your PAN and Aadhaar numbers are linked

While the deadline for linking your Permanent Account N​umber (PAN) and Aadhaar is June 30, it is essential to check if your PAN is already linked with your Aadhaar number.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has made it mandatory to link your PAN with your Aadhaar number. Your PAN becomes inoperative if you don’t link it before the deadline. This means you will not be able to file income tax returns (ITR), may not be able to invest in financial products or make transactions and get several banking services.

Let’s take a look at the status of your PAN-Aadhaar linking. So, if you need clarification about whether your PAN and Aadhaar are linked, you can check the status of it in two ways.

The first way is to visit the Income Tax e-filing portal.https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/. After that, you will see ‘Quick Links’ on the top left side of the screen. Click on the second tab - Link Aadhaar Status. The screen will ask you to enter your 10-digit PAN number and 12-digit Aadhaar number. Then click on View Link at the bottom of the page.

If both are already linked, you will see a pop-up window saying that your PAN and Aadhaar number are linked. Click on 'Close' to exit the window.

However, if both are not linked, you will need to complete the necessary steps to link the two by going back to the ‘Quick Links’ and then clicking on ‘Link Aadhaar’ and going ahead and linking both numbers.

Besides, if you have a user ID and password, you can also log in by entering your User ID, password, and captcha code. Once logged in, click on the profile in the top menu and check on the dashboard whether your PAN-Aadhaar is linked.

The second way to check your PAN-Aadhaar linking status is through SMS. You will need to write a message in this format to check the status: Type “UIDPAN” followed by a space. For instance, you need to follow the following format: UIDPAN . You will have to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161.

You need to type your 12-digit Aadhaar number, then a space and your unique PAN number. After that, you can send the SMS to 567678 or 56161.

