Here is how you can link your PAN with Aadhaar

The deadline for linking your Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar is June 30, that is, today. If you don't link your PAN with Aadhaar, your PAN will become inoperative from tomorrow. In simple terms, you will not be able to do financial and tax transactions. Further, you cannot make tax filings, claim tax refunds, etc.

Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act provides that every individual who has been allotted a PAN as of July 1, 2017, and who is eligible to obtain an Aadhaar number shall intimate his Aadhaar number in the prescribed form and manner. In other words, such persons must link their Aadhaar and PAN before the prescribed date, details mentioned on the Income Tax Department's website.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has made it mandatory to link your PAN with your Aadhaar number. Let's look at how you can link your PAN-Aadhaar in the following simple process.

Prerequisites for availing of this service

Valid PAN

Aadhaar number

Valid mobile number

If you have an account in the Bank which is authorised for e-Pay tax, please follow the below steps:

Step 1: Visit the e-filing portal home page and click on Link Aadhaar in the Quick Links section. Alternatively, login to the e-filing portal and click on Link Aadhar in the profile section.

Step 2: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number

Step 3: Click on Continue to pay through e-Pay Tax.

Step 4: Enter your PAN, Confirm PAN and any Mobile number to receive OTP

Step 5: Post OTP verification, and you will be redirected to the e-Pay Tax page.

Step 6: Click on Proceed on the Income Tax Tile.

Step 7: Select AY (2023-24) and payment type as Other Receipts (500) and continue.

Now, a challan will be generated. On the next screen, you have to select the mode of payment. After selecting the mode of payment, you will be redirected to the bank website where you can make the payment.

Submit the Aadhaar linking request on the e-Filing portal:

Step 1. You can click the "Link Aadhaar" option under the Quick Links section on the Income Tax website without logging in. Alternatively, you can also visit the e-filing portal and then log in with your ID and password. On the dashboard, in the Profile Section, under the Link Aadhaar to PAN option, you need to click "Link Aadhaar" or "Link Aadhar" in the personal details section.

Step 2. Enter your PAN details and Aadhaar number and click "Validate" to continue the link without login (pre-login). Alternatively, enter the Aadhaar number and PAN details and click "Validate" to proceed with Aadhaar-PAN linking by logging in to your Income Tax portal.

Step 3. You must fill in the necessary details, such as your mobile number, name as per Aadhaar, etc. and click the "Link Aadhaar" button.

Step 4. Now, enter the 6-digit OTP you received on the phone number mentioned in the previous step and click "Validate."

Step 5. Once it is done, your request for linking of PAN-Aadhaar will be submitted successfully.

Step 6: Now, check the Aadhaar-PAN link status. You can click here to learn more.