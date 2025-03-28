scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Personal Finance
Banking
ATM cash withdrawal: RBI says customers will be charged Rs 23 per transaction instead of Rs 21; check details

Feedback

ATM cash withdrawal: RBI says customers will be charged Rs 23 per transaction instead of Rs 21; check details

Based on the updated guidelines, customers have the privilege of performing up to five free transactions per month at ATMs operated by their own bank. Any transactions exceeding these limits may incur a charge of up to Rs 23 per transaction.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The Center has disclosed that the State Bank of India (SBI) is experiencing significant earnings from ATM cash withdrawals, while other public sector banks (PSBs) are encountering financial difficulties. The Center has disclosed that the State Bank of India (SBI) is experiencing significant earnings from ATM cash withdrawals, while other public sector banks (PSBs) are encountering financial difficulties.

The Reserve Bank of India has stated that as of May 1, 2025, customers utilising ATM banking services will incur a fee of Rs 23 per transaction, an increase from the previous amount of Rs 21 per transaction. The central bank noted that customers will still be eligible for five complimentary transactions (both financial and non-financial) per month at their own bank's ATMs. 

Based on the updated guidelines, customers have the privilege of performing up to five free transactions per month (inclusive of both financial and non-financial activities) at ATMs operated by their own bank. Furthermore, they are entitled to three complimentary transactions at ATMs of other banks in metropolitan areas and five in non-metro regions. Any transactions exceeding these limits may incur a charge of up to Rs 23 per transaction.

The Center has disclosed that the State Bank of India (SBI) is experiencing significant earnings from ATM cash withdrawals, while other public sector banks (PSBs) are encountering financial difficulties.

Published on: Mar 28, 2025, 5:34 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement